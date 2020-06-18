BIG: Congress Stakes Claim To Form Govt In Manipur, Urges Guv To Convene Assembly Session

A day after 9 ruling coalition MLAs withdrew support to the N Biren Singh-led BJP government in Manipur, senior Congress leader and former CM Okram Ibobi Singh on Thursday wrote to Governor Najma Heptulla staking claim to form the government. According to him, the present government had collapsed due to internal wrangling. He urged her to summon a special session of the Assembly in a couple of days to vote on the motion of the no-confidence against the Council of Ministers which has already been moved before the Speaker. Alternatively, he suggested that the government could be outrightly dismissed as it is in a minority.

He stated that the ruling coalition has the support of only 23 MLAs- 18 from BJP, 4 from NPF and one from LJP as compared to the Congress-led Secular Progressive Front (SPF) which has 20 Congress MLAs, 4 NPP MLAs, 1 TMC MLA and one Independent. Singh emphasised that the SPF had 26 members in an effective house strength of 49 members. Thereafter, the former CM hinted that the 7 Congress MLAs who had defected to BJP could also return back to the party fold. Letters of support from all MLAs of the SPF were enclosed with the aforesaid letter.

3 times Congress Chief Minister (2002 to 2017) Shri Okram Ibobi Singh stakes claim to form the new SPF (Secular Progressive Front) in Manipur by writing a letter, with support from all members of the SPF, to Governor of Manipur today. pic.twitter.com/sJYvObnTCv — Ningombam Bupenda Meitei (@BupendaMeitei) June 18, 2020

Political crisis in Manipur

In a big jolt to the BJP government in Manipur on Wednesday, three BJP MLAs resigned and 6 other coalition MLAs including the Deputy CM withdrew support. BJP MLAs S Subhashchandra Singh, TT Haokip and Samuel Jendai, TMC MLA T Robindro Singh, NPP MLAs Y Joykumar Singh, N. Kayisii, L Jayanta Kumar Singh and Letpao Haokip and Independent MLA Ashab Uddin extended their support to the Congress party. Moreover, the aforesaid three BJP MLAs officially joined Congress.

While the ruling coalition technically enjoys the support of 30 MLAs (including the Speaker) in the 60-member house, 7 MLAs who defected from the Congress have been restrained by the Manipur High Court from entering the state Assembly unless their disqualification petitions are disposed of by the Speaker. Thus, in the eventuality of a floor test taking place before the Speaker pronouncing his decision, 11 MLAs will not be able to participate in the voting process. This indicates that the BJP government in Manipur faces a tough test of survival.

