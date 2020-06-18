Manipur Political Crisis: Congress MLAs In Touch With BJP As Govt On The Brink Of Collapse

While Congress has confidently staked claim to form the next Manipur government, sources close to Chief Minister Biren Singh have informed that many Congress MLAs are in touch with the BJP. Congress has refuted this news, stating all its MLAs support it. Amid this major political upheaval, Manipur's lone Rajya Sabha seat is to go to polls on Friday.

The BJP has fielded RK Sanajaoba, the titular king of Manipur to face Congress' T Mangibabu - its regional Vice-president for the Rajya Sabha seat, While BJP had said that it is confident of winning the Rajya Sabha elections, Congress spokesperson Ningombam Bupenda Meitei pointed out, "We are confident of winning the election because the numbers are with us". The results of the Rajya Sabha seat which will be announced on the same day will present a clearer picture of the government's fate.

Earlier in the day, former CM Okram Ibobi Singh wrote to Governor Najma Heptulla staking claim to form the government. He urged her to summon a special session of the Assembly in a couple of days to vote on the motion of the no-confidence against the Council of Ministers which has already been moved before the Speaker. Singh emphasised that the SPF had 26 members in an effective house strength of 49 members and attached the letters of support from all MLAs.

On Wednesday, three BJP MLAs resigned, while 6 other coalition MLAs including the Deputy CM withdrew support to the BJP-led coalition government. After resigning, the three BJP MLAs - S Subhash Chandra Singh, TT Haokip and Samuel Jendai, officially joined the Congress party which already has 28 MLAs. The remaining six MLAs- TMC's T Robindro Singh, NPP's Y Joykumar Singh, N. Kayisii, L Jayanta Kumar Singh, and Letpao Haokip and Independent MLA Ashab Uddin extended their support to Congress, enhancing their support to 34 MLAs in a 60-member Assembly (including the speaker).

Adding to political conundrum, the Manipur High Court has restrained 7 MLAs who defected from entering the state Assembly unless the disqualification petitions against them are dismissed by the Speaker. This reduces the number of votes cast to 48 (excluding the Speaker) if a floor test is called. While BJP has said that it is monitoring the situation, it faces a tough test