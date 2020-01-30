J'hand Cabinet Portfolios: CM Soren Keeps Home; Rameshwar Oraon Made Finance Minister

Jharkhand portfolios were allocated among 11 ministers of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led government on Wednesday, with Chief Minister Hemant Soren keeping the crucial department of Home with himself.

Along with that, CM Soren also kept departments of Jail, Personnel, Administrative Reforms & Raj Bhasha, Cabinet Secretariat & Vigilance among others that were not allocated to other ministers.

Congress' Rameshwar Oraon was given the Planning-cum-Finance, Commercial Taxes, Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affairs departments while Alamgir Alam got the departments of Parliamentary Affairs, Rural Development Department (along with Rural Works, Panchayati Raj and NREP-Special Division).

Congress MLA Banna Gupta has been allotted the departments of Health, Medical Education & Family Welfare and Disaster Management. Agriculture, Animal Husbandry & Co-operative departments have been allotted to Badal Patralekh, who is also from Congress.

Mohalla Clinics may implement in Jharkhand

Speaking to news agency ANI, Congress's Banna Gupta said that the government will study the 'Mohalla Clinics' of Delhi and decide if the scheme can be implemented in Jharkhand.

"We will not waste time in big announcements like previous governments. We have got the mandate, now we will serve people. I will look into strengthening healthcare in villages and fix problems of government hospitals. We will study clinics in Delhi and other policies across different states to create a system to help people of Jharkhand," he said.

Satyanand Bhokta, the only RJD member in the cabinet, has been allocated the departments of Labour, Employment & Training.

Ministries allocated to JMM MLAs

JMM's Champai Soren has been made the minister of Scheduled Tribes, the Scheduled Caste & Backward Class Welfare and Transport departments while Haji Hussain Ansari has been given the department of Minority Welfare and Registration departments.

Joba Manjhi will be the new Women, Child Development & Social Security department minister. Jagarnath Mahato has become the minister of School Education & Literacy, Excise & Prohibition departments.

Mithilesh Kumar Thakur has taken over as the minister of Drinking Water & Sanitation.

Seven of the 11 ministers swore in on Tuesday. The JMM-Congress-RJD coalition government assumed power in the state on December 29 last year, ousting the BJP-led regime

