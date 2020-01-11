Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Meets PM Modi, Gets Assurance For Protection Of Tribal Rights

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday. This was the first time CM Soren met the Prime Minister after becoming the Chief Minister of the state.

Speaking about his meeting with PM Modi, CM Soren said, "I met PM Modi for the first time after the formation of the government. In the coming days, I will meet him once again and put forward the state's problems. Prime Minister has assured that the rights of tribals will be protected."

Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/DQODmsm9bO — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2020

On Friday, the Jharkhand Chief Minister and his wife Kalpana Murmu Soren had paid a courtesy call on state Governor Draupadi Murmu at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi. Earlier this month, Hemant Soren had met President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Cases against Pathalgadi protestors withdrawn

In one of his first major decisions, the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government last month had initiated action in withdrawing cases against 'Pathalgadi' protestors. More than 10,000 protestors had agitated against the proposed amendment to the Chhotanagpur Tenancy Act and the Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act, and the 'Pathalgadi' agitation. Both legislations protect the tribals' rights over their land.

The BJP had hailed the decision to withdraw cases against innocent tribals who were misled into protesting against the government. But it strongly opposed the withdrawal of cases against masterminds and conspirators who distorted the definition of 'Pathalgarhi' against the Constitution and launched the agitation.

Hemant Soren was sworn-in as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand in December 2019. The final poll results saw the JMM win 30 seats, Congress 16 seats, RJD 1 seat, and Babulal Marandi's JVM 3 seats, giving a grand total of 50 seats to the alliance.

