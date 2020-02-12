Karnataka: Portfolios Were Allocated After Discussion With CM, Says Dy CM Lakshman Savadi

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Lakshman Savadi on Wednesday said that all ministers had been asked about the portfolios they were interested in and they should listen to what the Chief Minister says. This comes after senior Karnataka BJP leader Umesh Katti, was left sulking after he failed to make the cut for the Yediyurappa's Cabinet. On Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa allotted portfolios to 10 newly inducted ministers.

Speaking to ANI, the Deputy Chief Minister stated that the ministers had discussed the portfolios they were interested in and the decision was based on that.

"We should listen to what our Chief Minister says. All the ministers had discussed with Yediyurappa ji the portfolios they were interested in. Then, they were allocated portfolios," Deputy Chief Minister Savadi said.

He further refuted the allegations that senior party leaders were allocated portfolios that involved more money and said,

"This is not the case. There is nothing much in a portfolio. If you have a good heart, the work gets done."

Newly inducted ministers in cabinet allocated portfolios

All MLAs who were inducted in the Cabinet had won the by-polls on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket in December last year soon after switching from the Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) and Congress.

Ramesh Jarkiholi has been allocated the Major and Medium Irrigation, Dr K Sudhakar has been allotted Medical Education from Health and Family Welfare, BC Patil has been allotted the Forest Department, ST Somashekhar has been allotted the Forest Department and Environment Ministry, ST Somashekhar has been allotted the Cooperation Department, Anand Singh has been allotted the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs.

Apart from them, Srimanth Patil has been allotted the Textile department of the Commerce and Industries, Basavaraj Bommai is allocated the Home Department, ST Somashekar has been allotted the Cooperation Department, Shivaram Hebbar has been allotted the Labour Department and KC Narayana Gowda has been allotted the Municipal Administration, Horticulture and Sericulture.

Karnataka leaders take oath as cabinet ministers

On February 5, 10 MLAs including Ramesh Jarkiholi, Anand Singh, K Sudhakar, and BA Basavaraja took oath as cabinet ministers at Raj Bhawan in Bengaluru in the presence of Governor of Karnataka Vajubhai Vala and the Chief Minister Yediyurappa. The other MLAs who were also given cabinet positions are ST Somashekar, Arabail Hebbar Shivaram, Hasavanagowda C Patil, K Gopalaiah, Narayana Gowda and Shrimant Balasaheb Patil.

The development comes after the Karnataka bypolls that were conducted in December 2019. Several MLAs had won the by-polls on a BJP ticket after switching loyalties from the Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) and Congress. Out of the 15 state assembly constituencies, where the bypolls were held, BJP had won 12 seats, Congress had won 2 and JDS drew blank.

