Karnataka BJP Asks Muslim Voters To 'keep Papers Ready' For NPR

Even as thousands came out to vote in the Delhi elections on Saturday, the Karnataka unit of the BJP tweeted a video clip of a long queue of Muslim women voters and suggested them to keep their identification cards "safe" for the upcoming National Population Register (NPR) exercise.

"Kaagaz Nahi Dikhayenge Hum!!, the BJP said sarcastically over the widespread protests against NPR. Keep the documents safe, you will need to show them again during NPR exercise," the tweet added.

Taking a dig at the protesters for their slogan of “Kaagaz nahi dikhaayenge (when officials seek papers during the NPR exercise),” Karnataka BJP said that people should keep their documents handy for the NPR exercise.

"Kaagaz Nahi Dikayenge Hum" ! ! !



BJP's tweet stokes controversy

The tweet was criticised as it contradicts the Centre’s stand that one wouldn’t need to submit any documents for the NPR process. The clarification had come in the wake of rumours that the NPR form seeks to know the 'place of birth of parents' had received Centre’s approval.

NPR dates announced

On Wednesday, the MoS for Home Nityanand Rai announced that the Centre had decided to prepare and update the population register from April to September 2020, throughout the country except for Assam. Nityanand Rai announced that the NPR will be carried out along with House listing for the Census.

The MoS also clarified that the NPR will not require the person to submit any documentation. "No document is to be collected during the updation of NPR," he said.

He also stated that the requirement for the Aadhaar number under the National Population Register (NPR) is voluntary.

