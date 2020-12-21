Post Defeat In Bihar Polls, RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Predicts Mid-term Election In 2021

In an explosive prediction on Monday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed that there will be a mid-term Assembly election in Bihar in 2021. He was addressing a meeting of all RJD members who contested in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly polls. Asserting that strict action shall be taken against those who damaged the prospects of the RJD's candidates from within the party, Yadav also announced that a 'Dhanyawad Yatra' (Thanksgiving procession) shall be organised after Makar Sankranti in 2021. While acknowledging that RJD couldn't win the election, he mentioned that party leaders would thank the people for making it the single-largest party in the state Assembly.

Bihar Assembly polls

The 2020 Bihar Assembly election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05% as against that of 56.66% in the 2015 polls. The polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against that of 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JD(U), Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively. With 4 seats each, VIP and HAM (S) had a crucial role to play in the ruling alliance breaching the majority mark. Similarly, AIMIM made a huge mark in Bihar politics as 5 of its candidates were declared winners.

Nitish Kumar sworn-in as CM

Apart from Nitish Kumar who was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 7th time, 14 other Ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy on November 16. This includes 4-time BJP MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi who shall serve as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state. While Kumar has retained the Home department, Prasad has been assigned the portfolios such as Finance, Commercial Taxes, IT, Disaster Management and Urban Development. On the other hand, Renu Devi will handle Panchayati Raj, Backward and Extremely Backward Class Welfare and Industry departments.

The Minority Affairs portfolio has been assigned to Bihar JD(U) president Ashok Choudhary. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, BJP MLC Mangal Pandey has been retained as the Health Minister. Meanwhile, HAM(S)'s Santosh Kumar Suman will function as the Minister for Minor Irrigation and Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Welfare and VIP chief Mukesh Sahani shall be in-charge of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries portfolios.

