Glass Bridge In Bihar's Rajgir To Open By March; Pictures Of CM Nitish's Inspection Here

National General Secretary of JDU Sanjay Jha has shared images of a 'glass floor bridge' that is being built in Bihar's Rajgir. He has shared images of the bridge on the day when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made a visit to the location. Nitish Kumar on Saturday inspected 'nature safari' work at tourist hotspot Rajgir and asked officials to complete the 'glass floor bridge' (skywalk) by March next year.

Jha while sharing the pictures of the bridge said the "tall transparent, majestic and vibrant" bridge captures the idea of New Bihar and is an answer to those who attempt to deride the state. He hailed the leadership of Nitish Kumar and said that the CM is working relentlessly to develop tourism in the state.

📌Those who have for long found frivolous reasons to deride #Bihar, despite the turnaround in its fortunes, thanks to the sterling vision of CM Shri @NitishKumar, should pause and WATCH🔬 this IMAGE📸. It captures idea that is #NewBihar ~ TALL, TRANSPARENT, MAJESTIC & VIBRANT. 👍 pic.twitter.com/143CVipTek — Sanjay Kumar Jha (@SanjayJhaBihar) December 20, 2020

Vibrant & progressive ~ #NewBihar!



With an elegant new #GlassBridge, Zoo Safari, Nature safari, #Rajgir looks so amazingly wonderful!



Under the leadership of CM Sri @NitishKumar, we're working relentlessly to develop our state as a tourism hub.



Do visit! pic.twitter.com/7CG49AJeIl — Sanjay Kumar Jha (@SanjayJhaBihar) December 19, 2020

'It would begin by March next': Nitish Kumar

Kumar on Saturday also inspected the zip line, zip bike and main camp area of the nature safari during his visit. The Chief Minister directed officials to take help of protective experts for better upkeep of the venue. The CM was accompanied by Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, CM's Principal Secretary Chanchal Kumar, OSD in his office Gopal Singh, Patna Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, Nalanda DM and SP, besides other officials.

Talking to reporters, Kumar said that "we have talked about starting zoo safari along with the nature safari at Rajgir. But the officials informed that nature safari work can not be undertaken along with the zoo safari, rather it can only be carried out in the forest area". Asked about the time-frame for start of the nature safari, the CM after inquiring from the officials present, said it would begin by March next.

The state government has started the work on the project to supply clean drinking water from river Ganga to everyone in Rajgir- be it Nalanda University, defence and police personnel, households or hotels, Kumar said while asserting that once Ganga water reaches Rajgir, no one will have to fetch groundwater. "Our sole intention is to protect historical places so that new generation could be inspired to learn and understand them," Kumar said. The state government is taking every steps to revive these places in a bid to promote tourism in the state, he added.

