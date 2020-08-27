Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Jadhav Complains CM Uddhav About 'NCP Dominance'; Resigns From Party

On Tuesday, Shiv Sena MP from Maharashtra's Parbhani, Sanjay Jadhav tendered his resignation from membership of Lok Sabha saying that he is unable to do justice with party workers of his area. Jadhav has sent his resignation letter to Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

'Please accept my resignation'

"I've been a worker of Shiv Sena under the leadership of Bala Saheb. If I am unable to do justice with Shiv Sena workers in my area, then I have no right to be an MP of the party. So, please accept my resignation," he said in the letter. The MP said that he was unhappy over the appointment of the non-governmental administrator of Jintur Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Parbhani District.

'This is an insult to Shiv Sena workers'

"I have been following the matter (of appointment of Administrator of Jintur APMC in Parbhani) for the last 8-10 months. Now a person from NCP has been appointed as Non-Governmental Administrator and this is an insult to Shiv Sena workers." He claimed that the party activists were being systematically sidelined by workers of ruling ally Nationalist Congress Party although the Sena was now in power in the state.

READ | Shiv Sena warns ally Congress after CWC mess; tells Rahul & Sonia to rein in their flock

Jadhav also said that many workers from the BJP, NCP and Congress in the region have conveyed their interest in joining the Shiv Sena. However, he says, that when he has not been able to help his existing party workers, "How can he help workers coming from other parties to get justice?"

READ | Shiv Sena demands CBI probe into death of UP minister Chetan Chauhan

Jintur is a city and a municipal council in Parbhani district of the western state. He is a member of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

READ | Raigad building collapse: Shiv Sena to adopt 4-yr-old & 5-yr-old orphaned due to disaster

READ | Shiv Sena criticises Supreme Court on decision allowing opening of Jain temples in Mumbai

(With agency inputs)