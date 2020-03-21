Prashant Kishor Calls For Going 'beyond' PM Modi's Janta Curfew Appeal, Suggests Lockdown

Election strategist and former JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor on Saturday said that "beyond" PM Modi's call for 'Janta Curfew', it is time to use available evidence and best packages to ramp up efforts to spread awareness about COVID-19. He suggested that the testing for the novel Coronavirus should be increased and enforce social distancing. He said a "national lockdown for 5 to 7 days is needed" and many isolation beds should be set up.

Beyond #janta_curfew, it is time we use available evidence & best practices to ramp up efforts to:



- spread awareness about #COVID19



- increase #Covid19testing



- enforce #SocialDistancing & go for 5-7 days of #Nationallockdown



- set up as many isolation beds as possible — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) March 21, 2020

PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew' call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday. In an address to the nation on Thursday evening, the Prime Minister asked citizens to voluntarily stay indoors from 7 am till 9 pm. No passenger train will ply from any railway station in the country on Sunday in view of the 'Janta Curfew'.

He said that two things are important to fight this pandemic. "First - Resolve and Second- Restraint, today, our 130 crore citizen have to show resolve and determination to fight this pandemic as a citizen by performing duties and following the directions of the Central and the state government," he said.

PM Narendra Modi also cautioned that India could not be immune to the global pandemic caused by the coronavirus. “Complacency will be our undoing," he said ahead of appealing to the nation to strictly adhere to “social distancing."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting with the Chief Ministers of all states via video conferencing to discuss measures to combat COVID-19. He said the threat of the pandemic is common for all states and stressed the need for the Centre and states to work together. Some Chief Ministers, including West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, requested the government to allow private hospitals to test for and treat the disease as pressure is mounting on the government’s medical establishments.

