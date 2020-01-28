The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Prashant Kishor Won't Wait, Accuses CM Nitish Kumar of Lying About Amit Shah's Referral

Politics

Nitish Kumar's battle to keep his best known JDU leaders in check appears to have been lost on yet another front with Prashant Kishor making an explosive remark

Written By Ankit Prasad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Prashant Kishor

Nitish Kumar's battle to keep his best known JDU leaders in check appears to have been lost on yet another front on Tuesday, with Prashant Kishor making an explosive statement, explicitly accusing the Bihar CM of lying.

Taking to Twitter despite having said just minutes earlier that he would not respond to Nitish's ultimatum to him till he returns to Bihar, Kishor who is also working with the AAP as part of Kejriwal's Delhi polls campaign, said that the JDU chief's revelation about inducting him into the party on then BJP chief Amit Shah's referral wasn't true.

READ | Prashant Kishor Issues Ominous Response To Nitish Kumar's Ultimatum & Amit Shah Reveal

Calling it a "Poor attempt on your part to try and make my colour same as yours!", Kishor added a counter-argument, saying that the Bihar CM had lost credibility vis-a-vis perception of his ability to turn down the current union Home Minister.

READ | Nitish Kumar sounds ultimatum to Prashant Kishor: 'If you stay in JDU, be within limits'

Just hours earlier, Nitish Kumar had issued essentially two statements about Prashant Kishor, who has spoken out against the party over its stance on the CAA, which the JDU had supported in both houses of Parliament. Nitish had said the following about Prashant Kishor's alliances - via i-PAC - on multiple fronts and how this affects his status as a JDU Vice President:

"I have no business, it is his will to go wherever he wants. If he is doing anything he might have some interest. He might want to go somewhere. He came in with Amit Shah's reference. As a strategist he works for few clients. Right now he is working for AAP. You can ask him if he wants to stay or not. If he chooses to stay than it will be within basic foundation of the party."

READ | 'Vote with Love': Prashant Kishor responds to Amit Shah's 'vote with anger', gives reasons

In response, Prashant Kishor had said that he would respond after returning to Bihar: "Nitish Ji has spoken, you should wait for my answer. I will come to Bihar to answer him."

Earlier, Nitish had issued a similar ultimatum to Pavan Varma, who had disclosed private information in an open letter to the Bihar CM, questioning the party's ideology over its deepening ties with the BJP. The JDU is contesting seats in the Delhi elections along with its larger NDA ally, and the Bihar elections are also scheduled to take place later this year.

READ | Prashant Kishor attacks Sushil Modi, reminds him of his 'traitor DNA' barb on Nitish

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NITISH KUMAR ON SHARJEEL IMAM ARRES
GANESH ACHARYA CAUGHT IN A BRAWL
RAHUL GANDHI REPEATS 'RAPE CAPITAL'
DIA REPLIES TO TROLLS OVER VIDEO
BJP TAMIL NADU ON OMAR
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA