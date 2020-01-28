Prashant Kishor Won't Wait, Accuses CM Nitish Kumar of Lying About Amit Shah's Referral

Nitish Kumar's battle to keep his best known JDU leaders in check appears to have been lost on yet another front on Tuesday, with Prashant Kishor making an explosive statement, explicitly accusing the Bihar CM of lying.

Taking to Twitter despite having said just minutes earlier that he would not respond to Nitish's ultimatum to him till he returns to Bihar, Kishor who is also working with the AAP as part of Kejriwal's Delhi polls campaign, said that the JDU chief's revelation about inducting him into the party on then BJP chief Amit Shah's referral wasn't true.

Calling it a "Poor attempt on your part to try and make my colour same as yours!", Kishor added a counter-argument, saying that the Bihar CM had lost credibility vis-a-vis perception of his ability to turn down the current union Home Minister.

.@NitishKumar what a fall for you to lie about how and why you made me join JDU!! Poor attempt on your part to try and make my colour same as yours!



And if you are telling the truth who would believe that you still have courage not to listen to someone recommended by @AmitShah? — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) January 28, 2020

Just hours earlier, Nitish Kumar had issued essentially two statements about Prashant Kishor, who has spoken out against the party over its stance on the CAA, which the JDU had supported in both houses of Parliament. Nitish had said the following about Prashant Kishor's alliances - via i-PAC - on multiple fronts and how this affects his status as a JDU Vice President:

"I have no business, it is his will to go wherever he wants. If he is doing anything he might have some interest. He might want to go somewhere. He came in with Amit Shah's reference. As a strategist he works for few clients. Right now he is working for AAP. You can ask him if he wants to stay or not. If he chooses to stay than it will be within basic foundation of the party."

In response, Prashant Kishor had said that he would respond after returning to Bihar: "Nitish Ji has spoken, you should wait for my answer. I will come to Bihar to answer him."

Earlier, Nitish had issued a similar ultimatum to Pavan Varma, who had disclosed private information in an open letter to the Bihar CM, questioning the party's ideology over its deepening ties with the BJP. The JDU is contesting seats in the Delhi elections along with its larger NDA ally, and the Bihar elections are also scheduled to take place later this year.

