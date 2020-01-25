Prashant Kishor Attacks Sushil Modi, Reminds Him Of His 'traitor DNA' Barb On Nitish

The war of words between Prashant Kishor and Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi has again created political ripples. Kishor in a fresh tweet on January 25 replied to a tweet posted by Sushil Modi on January 22 in which he had written, "It's an irony that those people create a problem for Nitish Kumar, whom he helped grow in politics. Nitish Kumar gave his CM chair to someone, he sent many people to Rajya Sabha and also gave important positions to many non-political people within the organisation. They are thankless people."

'His chronology is clear'

Sushil Modi's tweet was clearly an indirect reference to Pavan Varma and Prashant Kishor. Kishor has replied to the tweet by posting an old video of Sushil Modi from 2014 in which he had said, "Nitish isn't Bihar and Bihar isn't Nitish. Betraying someone is in the DNA of Nitish Kumar and it's not the DNA of Bihar. He has betrayed the mandate of people by breaking the 17-year-old alliance with the BJP. He betrayed George Fernandes, Lalu Yadav, Jitan Ram Manjhi."

Prashant Kishor, along with the video has written, "There is no substitute to Sushil Modi in giving character certificate to people. Earlier, he used to speak on camera about Nitish Kumar, now that he has been made a deputy CM, he is giving a written certificate. His chronology is clear."

Massive cracks in JDU

The whole controversy, started January 21 when Pavan Varma in a letter written to Nitish Kumar had questioned the "political ideology" of the Bihar CM on CAA, NRC and NPR and Varma had also alleged that in a private conversation, Nitish Kumar spoke against the top BJP leadership and said that it is out to destroy the institutions of the country.

Earlier, there was a spat between Modi and Prashant Kishor when Kishor had stated in an interview to Republic TV that "JDU would contest more seats than BJP in Bihar elections." Sushil Modi in a tweet replied back by saying, "Prashant Kishor is a businessman, and by collecting data and framing slogans, one doesn't become a politician and he has no political ideology. Then Prashant Kishore had hit back at Sushil Modi by saying that "One cannot learn the political ideology from Sushil Modi, who became a Chief Minister because of circumstances, despite the BJP being defeated in the 2015 Bihar elections.

The war of words between Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi v/s Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma has escalated now after Nitish Kumar's statement that Pavan Varma is free to choose his path and go wherever he wants. The doors of the JDU seems to be closed for both Varma and Kishor.

