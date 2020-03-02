Prashant Kishor Questions Nitish's Silence On Delhi Violence, Slams Him For 'Poor' Bihar

Expelled Janta Dal-United leader Prashant Kishor on Monday attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar questioning his silence over Delhi violence. As of Sunday, at least 43 people were killed and more than 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that rocked north-east Delhi for four days.

Nitish Kumar addressed a 'Karyakarta Sammelan' rally on Sunday, March 1. Taking to Twitter, Kishor took a jibe over the Chief Minister's 'good governance' and asserted Bihar to be the most backward and poor state in the country. Kishor's tweet in Hindi read as, "Claimed to win 200 seats but did not say why despite their 15 years of "good governance", Bihar is still the most backward and poor state in the country? Also, it was bad on his part not to say a word on #DelhiViolence."

पटना में JDU workers की “भारी भीड़” को सम्बोधित करते हुए @NitishKumar ने 200 सीटें जीतने का दावा किया लेकिन ये नहीं बताया कि 15 साल के उनके “सुशासन” के बावजूद बिहार आज भी देश का सबसे पिछड़ा और गरीब राज्य क्यों हैं?



Also it was bad on his part not to say a word on #DelhiViolence — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) March 2, 2020

Kishor has been in constant was of words with his former party. Kishor was expelled from JDU after he targeted the NDA over the amended citizenship law, taking directly on former BJP chief and Home Minister Amit Shah and indulging in a war-of-words with deputy chief minister of Bihar Sushil Modi, but more so, after engaging in an open spat with Nitish Kumar over how he came to be a member of the party in the first place.

He claimed that Nitish had lied when he said that Kishor had come via the reference of Amit Shah. Kishor has since heavily criticised the Bihar CM, and will undertake an outreach of his own called 'Baat Bihar Ki'.

Nitish Kumar at JD(U) workers’ rally

On his 69th birthday on Sunday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was united in Bihar and would win more than 200 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections that will take place later this year. Kumar also highlighted the achievements of his government and formally launched the party’s campaign for the upcoming Assembly poll. Bihar has 243 seats in its State Assembly.

“The NDA is united in Bihar. Let us resolve to ensure that the NDA will win more than 200 seats in the upcoming Assembly election in the State,” Kumar said at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan.

