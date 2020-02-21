AAP Says It Has No Objection To Prashant Kishor Formally Joining Party

Even as politicians are gearing up for the Bihar elections, AAP's leader Sanjay Singh, days after victory in Delhi assembly polls, said that party has no objections if Kishor wants to join it.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Singh said: If Prashant Kishor wants to join us, we have no objection, it his his decision, whether or not to join it."

The statement comes days after Kishor's expulsion from the ruling JDU and his announcement of the 'Baat Bihar Ki' campaign. In a scathing attack on Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Kishor asked why is he in alliance with the 'Godse supporters' and why is he taking orders from 'those in Gujarat'. While he agreed that there has been development in the state under Nitish Kumar, he said that the rate has slowed down over the years.

Kishor was expelled from JDU after he targeted the NDA over the amended citizenship law, taking directly on former BJP chief and Home Minister Amit Shah and indulging in a war-of-words with deputy chief minister of Bihar Sushil Modi.

Delhi polls

Kishor had strategized a successful poll campaign for the AAP and led the party to victory. Arvind Kejriwal became CM for the third time with his party securing a clear majority of 63 seats in the 70-seat assembly. The BJP won 7 seats, improving their tally from 2015, wherein they won 3 seats.

