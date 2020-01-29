JDU Rubbishes Ajay Alok Calling Prashant Kishor 'coronavirus', Despite 'Nitish Lied' Claim

Janata Dal (United) Bihar President Bashishtha Narain Singh on Wednesday stated that former party spokesperson Ajay Alok's 'Coronavirus' statement is 'not the official statement of JDU' with regards to Prashant Kishor.

Speaking to the Republic TV, Singh said, "I am not associated with that statement. I did not give any approval for it. That was his own statement and viewpoint. He is no more an official spokesperson. This is not JDU's official statement."

He added that there is no need to drag Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar into the matter. On June 14 last year, Ajay Alok had resigned from the post of party spokesperson stating that he does not wish to cause "embarrassment" to Nitish Kumar.

Ajay Alok's 'Coronoavirus' statement

A day after the tussle within the JDU exploded, with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying that it was former BJP president Amit Shah who had asked Prashant Kishor to be inducted in the party, former spokesperson Ajay Alok criticised him by calling him 'Coronavirus'.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Ajay Alok on Wednesday said: "Who is Prashant Kishor? Who has given him the identity? PM has given him the identity for the first time. Then Nitish ji gave him the recognition. His business is deteriorating and he is not trustworthy. He is spreading rumours. His countdown has begun. This virus will ruin everyone wherever he goes. He was neither loyal to Modi ji, nor is he to Nitish ji."

'No need of Prashant Kishor, Pavan Varma'

Earlier on Tuesday, the Bihar JDU President had attacked poll strategist Prashant Kishor and former diplomat Pavan Varma ahead of the JDU meeting which was convened by the party President and Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar. Speaking to the media, Singh had said, "There is no need of Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma in today's meeting. This is a meeting convened by the National President. Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma are not important for JDU. Who is participating and who is not, is not of any significance." Prashant Kishor had claimed that Nitish Kumar's statement regarding him joining the JDU on referral from Amit Shah was a lie.

