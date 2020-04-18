Prashant Kishor Slams Bihar CM For 'lockdown Lessons' Instead Of Helping Stranded Migrants

Former JD(U) vice-president Prashant Kishor slammed Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for preaching lockdown lessons instead of helping the stranded migrants of the state return. Responding to Nitish Kumar, who had earlier criticized the UP government for ferrying back students from Kota, Prashant Kishor said that the CM had not made any efforts to address the issue of the migrants and accused Nitish Kumar of not even discussing the matter with PM Modi. Taking to Twitter, Prashant Kishor alleged that while the other state governments were making efforts to help the migrants, Nitish Kumar had not yet spoken to the concerned states.

Prashant Kishor slams Bihar CM

Nitish Kumar objects to Yogi govt's move

Bihar Chief Minister has objected to ally BJP ruled Uttar Pradesh Govt's decision to send buses to Kota in Rajasthan to ferry students back to Uttar Pradesh. Students from all across the country prepare for competitive examinations, especially engineering entrance in Kota. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has cited this as a violation of the lockdown. Earlier adhering to the lockdown protocol announced by PM Narendra Modi, Bihar Govt had raised objections to the decision of the Kota DM issuing passes to private vehicles ferrying students back to Bihar amidst lockdown. Having lost their job, migrant labourers hailing from Bihar in different parts of the country have been flocking railway stations and Bus stands to get back to their native place.

Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar, while speaking to Republic Media Network's Senior Editor over the phone, cited this as injustice and violation of lockdown.

So far, 15 Lakh Migrant labourers stuck up in different parts of the country, due to lockdown have registered for Rs 1000 financial assistance and food grains from the Bihar Govt. So far Bihar Govt has provided financial assistance to Ten lakh Migrants and are running relief centres all over the country through Bihar foundation. Even then migrants are constantly calling on helpline numbers of Bihar Govt, with a plea to get back to their native place. But Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has made an appeal to all the people to stay put wherever they are till 3rd May.

