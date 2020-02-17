Prashant Kishor To Get Z-plus Security From Mamata Banerjee's West Bengal Government

A day ahead of his "big announcement", sources have said that poll strategist Prashant Kishor will get Z plus security by the West Bengal government. Kishor is working for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress for the assembly elections in 2021. He was expelled from JDU in January, and while speaking to Republic Media Network, had said that he will make a big announcement on February 18. Meanwhile, Kishor has also helped Delhi CM Kejriwal's comeback with a massive mandate.

Kishor's campaign in Bengal

Kishor's team had launched an initiative called 'Didi ke Bolo' (Tell Didi) initiative, that provided a platform to the people to directly lodge complaints to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Under the initiative, TMC block and town presidents visited more than 2000 villages and municipal wards across West Bengal. The TMC leaders interacted with party members and booth-level workers over dinner at the house of a party member and spent the night at the home of a party member or party supporter. Banerjee had launched on July 29 a helpline number and a website didikebolo.com as part of the outreach programme. In the second phase, activists of TMC's youth wing visited several parts of the state as a part of the mass outreach campaign. The third part of the initiative began in Mid October last year, in which leaders are also holding 'Jan Sangjog Sabhas' (people contact sabhas) during their visits and are meeting key influencers in the villages, interacting with the locals, hearing their suggestions and grievances.

I am humbled with the overwhelming response of the people on the @DidiKeBolo platform. In the last 30 days, over 10 Lakh people have reached out to us with their words of appreciation for the initiative, valuable suggestions & grievances.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/JwP8W3nEhg — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 29, 2019

Kishor in politics

Kishor who was appointed as JDU vice president in September 2018 as he was inducted in the party, was roped in by Mamata Banerjee in July 2019. While the Kishor was a part of a NDA party in Bihar, his team working for Banerjee in Bengal irked the BJP, who is the prime opponent and is leading a fierce battle to register a win in the state.

After the Central government passed the contentious citizenship amendment act in December, Kishor openly spoke against the BJP. He not only questioned the former BJP chief Amit Shah but went on submit his resignation, which sources said was rejected by Nitish Kumar. However, after warning Kishor for his anti-party statements, Kumar finally expelled him from the party. On February 11, with the victory of AAP in the Delhi polls, Kishor added another feather to his victory feat as a poll strategist.

He has in the past worked for Mahagathbandhan in 2015 and has engineered the campaign of JDU in the Lok Sabha polls. In 2017, Kishor had also worked for the grand old party in the Uttar Pradesh elections but had failed miserably. Meanwhile, with the Bihar polls only eight months away, RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav has invited him to join Lalu's party.

