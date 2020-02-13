'Expect Big Announcement' Says Prashant Kishor After Helping Kejriwal Storm Back In Delhi

Even as former JDU Vice president Prashant Kishor did not make an announcement about his future plans in Bihar on February 11, after Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party registered a stunning victory in Delhi, he has said that a "big announcement is expected." Speaking to Republic Media Network, Kishor said that he is likely to make an announcement on February 18. Kishor who was expelled from JDU on January 29, challenged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to retain his CM seat in the upcoming state polls. Speaking to Republic, he had earlier said that he will reveal his plans on Feb 11 after he arrives in Patna, and has now confirmed Feb 18 as the date for the "big announcement."

Kishor has in the past worked for Mahagathbandhan in 2015 and has engineered the campaign of JDU in the Lok Sabha polls. In what raised eyebrows about his plans days ahead of his expulsion from the party was his direct attack on Deputy CM and BJP leader Sushil Modi and his open gratitude towards former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Congress UP general secretary Priyanka Vadra. In 2017, Kishor had also worked for the grand old party in the Uttar Pradesh elections but had failed miserably. With the Bihar polls only eight months away, it is interesting to see what decision the poll strategist will take, at a time when RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav has already invited him to join Lalu's party.

Prashant Kishor breaks silence with AAP firmly leading in Delhi, rubs salt in BJP wounds

Prashant Kishor and Bihar

Kishor, who was inducted in the Kumar led- JDU in September 2019, on the advice of then BJP chief Amit Shah, was expelled from the party on January 29. Following his induction in 2019, the JDU fared extremely well in the Lok Sabha polls along with ally BJP, completely decimating Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD. However, his team IPAC also worked for Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's election campaign even as he held the post of JDU VC. The twist in the events came when his team was roped-in by Mamata Banerjee for 2021 assembly polls in West Bengal, where BJP is the prime opponent and is leading a fierce battle to register a win.

Arvind Kejriwal and Prashant Kishor embrace the win as AAP is set to return in Delhi

After the Central government passed the contentious citizenship amendment act in December, Kishor openly spoke against the BJP. He not only questioned the former BJP chief Amit Shah but went on submit his resignation, which sources said was rejected by Nitish Kumar. However, after warning Kishor for his anti-party statements, Kumar finally expelled him from the party.

On Tuesday, with the victory of AAP in the Delhi polls, Kishor has added another feather to his victory feat as a poll strategist. Even as his plans remain unknown, the current political dynamics in Bihar, with Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD seemingly out of the fray, piques the interest for a possible political turn in the state.

Bihar trends on Twitter as BJP loses Delhi; here's the state's current political scenario