President Calls New Parliament Building A 'momentous Milestone' For India's Democracy

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday called the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the new Parliament House, a 'historic moment' for the country, saying that it was a 'momentous milestone' in the journey of our strong and vibrant democracy. The President also called the new Parliament 'an expression of Unity in Diversity' of both traditional ethos and values of new India.

"In the process, the past will not be discarded- the heritage, if anything, will have a better chance of conservation. The new building will stand alongside the present Parliament House in harmony, joining our past with the future in a seamless manner. I am glad to note that the design and interiors of the new Parliament complex have been planned to capture the richness and diversity of our regional arts, crafts, textiles, architecture and culture," he said.

Extending his blessings to the new building, which is expected to be completed in 2022, President Kovind remarked, "I compliment you for undertaking this project of such a scale and significance. My best wishes for the successful building of the new Parliament House, which will stand out as a creation of 135 crore Indians and will further cement India's place as the biggest and the most inspiring democracy in the world."

Features of the New Parliament building

The new Parliament Complex will have an area of 64,500 square metres. It will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas, and ample parking space.

In the new building, the Lok Sabha chamber will have a seating capacity for 888 members, while the Rajya Sabha will have 384 seats for members. The Lok Sabha chamber will have an option to increase its seating capacity to 1,224 members during joint sessions. This has been done keeping in mind the future increase in the number of members for the two houses. At present, Lok Sabha has a sanctioned strength of 543 members and Rajya Sabha 245.

In September this year, Tata Projects Limited won the bid to construct the new Parliament building. The new building will be constructed close to the existing one under the Central Vista redevelopment project.

The existing Parliament House building will be suitably retro-fitted to provide more functional spaces for parliamentary events to ensure its usage along with the new building.

