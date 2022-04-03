Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams AAP Over Chandigarh Row; 'They're Bringing Separatist Ideology'

Amid rising discussions over the Chandigarh row, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government. Accusing the AAP of creating division between people with the resolution calling upon the Union government to transfer Chandigarh to Punjab, Chaturvedi said that the party was using a ‘separatist ideology’. Earlier, the Shiv Sena MP had opined that the Centre, along with Haryana and Punjab governments must take a decision regarding the transfer of the capital city.

Speaking to the media about the AAP decision to pass the resolution demanding the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab, Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the Bhagwant Mann government created controversy as soon as they came into power. “AAP has created controversy over Chandigarh as soon as they formed the government. They are bringing in the separatist ideology,” the Shiv Sena MP said.

“The people of Gujarat should be aware of Arvind Kejriwal,” the MP said taking a dig at the AAP chief ahead of the state election. Speaking on the Punjab assembly resolution regarding Chandigarh on Friday, Chaturvedi said that the capital city remains the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. The MP emphasised that Punjab is a border state, and it needs to be careful before making moves regarding the capital. She said that the Centre along with Haryana and Punjab governments must decide on the issue together rather than creating a tussle.

Haryana CM Khattar condemns Punjab's resolution on Chandigarh

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that the Punjab government's proposal to transfer the Union Territory of Chandigarh to the state is "one-sided" and "meaningless" and that Chandigarh will continue to be the joint capital of Haryana and Punjab. “Chandigarh is the Union Territory, Punjab Govt is staking claims over Chandigarh. This is wrong. Punjab CM should apologise for such a resolution. This is condemnable,” Khattar said reiterating that Chandigarh will continue to be the capital of Punjab and Haryana.

Earlier on Friday, the Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution calling upon the Union government to immediately transfer Chandigarh to Punjab. During the one-day special session of the state Assembly, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moved this resolution which was backed by all AAP, Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and BSP MLAs. Alleging that they were not allowed to complete their points raising objection to this resolution, BJP MLAs including the party's state unit president Ashwani Sharma staged a walkout before the voting.

