Priyanka Gandhi Alleges BJP 'protecting Goons' Amid NSUI Clashes With ABVP In Ahmedabad

On Wednesday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spoke on the clashes that broke out between ABVP and NSUI members in Ahmedabad, stating that the BJP government was "giving protection to goons." The clash between the 2 students' union that left over 10 people injured occurred when the NSUI workers were protesting against the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi outside the ABVP office in Ahmedabad. The state police later resorted to lathi-charge to send away the crowd.

भाजपा सरकार गुंडों को खुला संरक्षण दे रही है। पहले इनके मंत्री गुंडों को जेल से छूटने के बाद फूल माला पहनाते थे। अब तो सड़क पर ही कानून की आंख पर पट्टी बांध दी गई है। साफ दिख रहा है कि एबीवीपी के गुंडा तत्व शांतिपूर्ण प्रदर्शन करने वाले एनएसयूआई के कार्यकर्ताओं को पीट रहे हैं 1/2 pic.twitter.com/0QUSnA6CXx — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 8, 2020

"The BJP government is giving open protection to the goons. Earlier, their ministers used to garland flowers to the goons who were released from jail. Now even the law on the road has been blindfolded. It is clear that the goons of ABVP are beating NSUI activists for peaceful demonstrations," Gandhi tweeted sharing the video of the clash. She also alleged that while all this was happening, the police "was silent."

BJP 'autocratic' claims NSUI

Congress also condemned the violence and demanded strict and quick action against the responsible people. The party called the protest a 'deplorable act by ABVP goons' on their official Twitter handle. Earlier the NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan released an official statement and condemned the incident. He also went on to accuse the BJP of 'autocratic behaviour'. He further stated that it resulted in another similar event where the NSUI workers were brutally beaten.

These clashes come as a result of the aftermath of the JNU violence in which more than 30 students were injured, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, after a masked mob entered the campus and attacked them. The student union of JNU has alleged that the attack has been done by the ABVP. Releasing a statement, the JNUSU said, "Right now, ABVP has gathered in huge numbers in Sabarmati Dhaba in JNU armed with lathis and rods. They are breaking glasses of hostels and cars."

