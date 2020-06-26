Priyanka Gandhi Asks PM 'How Can You Gift Our Land To China?', Demands Answers On Galwan

Repeating the claiming of 'unarmed soldiers' martyred ar the Galwan clashes, Congress General Secretary (UP East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Friday asked why the Chinese Army was able to grab our land, in a Twitter video. She added that the Centre cannot gift our land to China and Congress will not allow that to happen. Moreover, she alleged that PM Modi's 'friendship' with Chinese politicians has emboldened the Chinese to enter our land.

Priyanka Gandhi: 'How can you gift our land?'

"I understand the sorrow the martyred soldiers' families are going through from my own experience and it is our duty as Indian citizens to help them in these difficult times. We must not let their sacrifice go to waste. Listening to the Prime Minister's comments several serious questions have arisen which not only our (Congress) duty but also your duty," she said.

She added, "The country must know what matters were talked about when PM Modi was befriending Chinese politicians such that China is able to grab our lands? The country need to know why soldiers were sent unarmed to the border. You cannot gift our land to China, we will not let it happen? The country needs to know who gave China permission to enter our land, why they did that?"

PM's comments & PMO's clarification on LAC

On last Friday, PM Narendra Modi said that none of India's border posts have been captured, nor had China breached the Indian borders, at the all-party meeting chaired by him to brief political parties on the LAC situation. He added that the 20 martyrs died fighting and saving the motherland from the enemy. He also said that the Army has always done whatever is necessary to protect India's sovereignty - be it deployment action or counteraction. While Congress continued to politicise PM's comments, the PMO has issued a clarification on the Prime Minister's comments acknowledging China's attempts to erect structures off the LAC, which were foiled by the Indian Army, assuring 'no unilateral change of the LAC'.

What happened at Galwan?

20 Indian Army soldiers including Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night while the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. Sources revealed that India's colonel Santosh Babu and two jawans were attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods while removing a tent put up by China at patrol point 14, leading to hand-to-hand combat. While three soldiers were killed in action, 17 other succumbed to their injuries and hypothermia, four others are in critical but stable condition, while 72 others are recuperating from minor injuries at various hospitals. China, which has not revealed its casualties from June 15 clashes, has admitted the loss of a Commanding officer.

