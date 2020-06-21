BJP Chief JP Nadda Interprets Rahul Gandhi's 'Surender Modi' Jibe As 'leader Of Gods'

Playing on Rahul Gandhi's typo 'Surender', BJP chief J P Nadda took a jibe claiming Congress had now made Narendra modi (Leader of humans) now Surendra Modi (Leader of gods), while addressing an Uttar Pradesh 'Jan Samvad' rally from BJP headquarters. He added that one should understand that even god is 'think good thoughts'. Furthermore, he lashed out the Opposition to learn from the BJP about the Opposition's responsibility.

JP Nadda: 'Modiji is leader of gods'

#WATCH Even God is not with you (Congress) now. You say - 'Narendra Modi is Surender Modi' that means you are saying that Modi ji is not only the leader of humans but also of Gods. You should understand the language of God: BJP President JP Nadda at 'UP Jan Samvad' virtual rally pic.twitter.com/3Q2M4S8euV — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

Rahul's 'Surender Modi' jibe

Going a step further in his line of attack over the India-China faceoff, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi called Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'Surender Modi' - misspelling 'Surrender' - while targeting him on the LAC standoff. Rahul Gandhi voiced his disregard by sharing a report by international news publication - The Japan Times, that alleged that for years Modi 'bent over backward to appease China' and asked if encroachment in Galwan will be 'enough to change India's approach towards China? Gandhi has repeatedly asked 'Why were the jawans unarmed?', inspite of EAM clarifying that the army patrolmen were armed, but cannot use firearms during faceoff as per the 1996 and 2005 agreements.

Forces allowed to change rules of engagement

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gave complete authority to Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, the three chiefs of Indian Armed Forces and the corps commanders to act and react as deemed fit according to the situation on the ground. With a change in rules of engagement, the armed forces may not be bound by restrictions on the use of firearms under hostile attacks.

PM's comments & PMO's clarification on LAC

Earlier on Friday, PM Narendra Modi said that none of India's border posts have been captured, nor had China breached the Indian borders, at the all-party meeting chaired by him to brief political parties on the LAC situation. He added that the 20 martyrs died fighting and saving the motherland from the enemy. He also said that the Army has always done whatever is necessary to protect India's sovereignty - be it deployment action or counteraction. While Congress continued to politicise PM's comments, the PMO has issued a clarification on the Prime Minister's comments acknowledging China's attempts to erect structures off the LAC, which were foiled by the Indian Army, assuring 'no unilateral change of the LAC'.

