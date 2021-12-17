Priyanka Gandhi Silent About INC Action On MLA's 'enjoy Rape' Remark; BJP Demands Sacking

While Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has responded to the outrageous 'enjoy rape' remark by Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar in a tweet on Friday, the party has still not taken any action against the leader for his sexist comment.

Reacting to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's tweet, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shania NC said that the least that can be expected from the Congress general secretary is "to take on the man who is a repeat offender."

"The entire nation is outraged. everybody across party lines have condemned. The least expected was Priyanka Gandhi to take on the man who is a repeat offender and says that inevitable rape should be enjoyed. This is the lowest of low," Shaina NC told Republic.

Condemning Ramesh Kumar's remark where he said "there is a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it", Priyanka Gandhi tweeted that "it is inexplicable how anyone can ever utter such words."

The Congress general secretary, however, remains tight-lipped about what action her party plans to take against the Karnataka legislator.

I wholeheartedly condemn the statement made earlier today by Sri. K.R.Ramesh Kumar. It is inexplicable how anyone can ever utter such words, they are indefensible. Rape is a heinous crime. Full stop. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 17, 2021

Karnataka speaker, MLAs react with laughter at 'enjoy rape' comment

Former Karnataka speaker and senior Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar sparked controversy on Thursday while addressing Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri with a shocking comment on rape.

On Thursday, when MLAs began to demand time from Speaker to discuss farmers' issues in the Assembly, Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri asked as to how he could run the session if time was allotted to everyone.

Asking the members to make a decision on their own, he looked at Ramesh Kumar and said, "I feel that let us enjoy the situation, I can't keep this under control and take it forward in a systematic way". Retorting to this, the Congress leader said, "See, there is a saying- when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That's exactly the position in which you are".

Instead of opposing the offensive remark, the Karnataka Assembly Speaker and members of the Legislative Assembly were heard bursting into laughter.

Ramesh Kumar justifies his sexist remark

Earlier, Ramesh Kumar had put forth an 'off the cuff justification' after his misogynistic remark justifying rape was met with strong criticism. Taking to his official Twitter handle on Thursday, the Congress MLA had expressed his "sincere apologies" for the "indifferent and negligent" comment made in the state Assembly.

"My intention was not to trivialise or make light of the heinous crime, but an off the cuff remark!" the Congress MLA wrote adding, "I will choose my words carefully henceforth!"

When Republic Media Network confronted the Congress legislator, on Friday, Ramesh Kumar repetitively pushed away the Republic TV microphone pointed towards him and asserted that he has already answered what needed to be answered. He also kept saying that he "did not owe an answer to the media."