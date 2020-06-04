Priyanka Gandhi Slams Yogi Govt Over Closure Of Atlas Cycle Plant; 700 Employees Laid Off

Slamming the layoff of over 700 people, Congress General Secretary (UP East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Thursday pointed out it was ironic that India's leading cycle manufacturer- Atlas, laid off so many employees on World Bicycle Day. Questioning the Yogi Adityanath government over the bout of unemployment, she asked why was it happening inspite of the MOUs signed by the state government with companies. She further asked for clarity as to how would the government save people's jobs.

Priyanka Gandhi slams Yogi govt over Atlas lay-off



(Yesterday, Ghaziabad factory of cycle company Atlas was closed on the occasion of World Cycle Day. Over 1000 people became unemployed in one stroke. Heard in the government propaganda that so much package, so much MoU, so much employment. But in reality, the jobs are ending, the factories are closing down. To save people jobs, the government will have to clarify its policies and plans.)

Atlas cycle plant shuts down

On Wednesday, Atlas Cycles shut down operations in its Ghaziabad plant in Uttar Pradesh, laying off almost 700 employees. The company had posted a statement at th entrance of the plant stating that it was is not in a position to resume manufacturing operations due to financial constraints, and as such, it had decided to close down its Sahibabad unit. "Hence, the workforce of Sahibabad unit of the company will be laid off with effect from June 3, 2020, till adequate arrangement of funds is made", stated the company.

Reports state that the cycle manufacturer had already closed down two units in 2014 and 2018. It closed down its Malanpur unit in Madhya Pradesh in 2014, while Haryana's Sonipat unit was closed down in 2018. With the closure of its Sahibabad unit, Atlas has officially closed all its manufacturing units.

MOUs to be signed by Yogi govt

On May 28, Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Kumar Awasthi said that the Uttar Pradesh government will be inking several memorandums of understanding with various industrial organisations, including the Indian Industries Association, to provide for employment to over nine lakh migrant worker of the state. The state government is working on the policy of ‘job for every hand’, he said, to accelerate the production of indigenous goods in the state which will also help many people get employment. Uttar Pradesh currently has recieved over 22 lakh migrants amid lockdown via trains, buses etc.

