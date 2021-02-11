Priyanka Gandhi To Take A Holy Dip In Ganga On The Occasion Of Mauni Amavasya In UP

On the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya', Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Allahabad on Thursday, an auspicious day for taking bath in the holy river Ganga, a party official informed on Wednesday. She will also visit Anand Bhawan before departing for New Delhi.

"The Congress leader will visit the Sangam there and take a dip in it on the auspicious occasion on Thursday afternoon,"the party's media-in-charge Lalan Kumar said.

Priyanka Gandhi In Saharanpur

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday had attended Kisan Mahapanchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district amidst the ongoing farmers' protest in the country. In her speech, she attacked the BJP government fiercely, claiming 'the 56-inch chest has a small heart, but it beats for industrialists'. 'The government wants to kill farmers through this law. The farmers are fighting for their rights,' she said.

Sporting a saffron shawl for the speech, Priyanka asserted, "He took 2 airplanes worth Rs 16,000 crore and spent Rs 20,000 crore in the beautification of Parliament but did not give the arrears of Rs 15,000 crore till today. Wake up, what you are expecting from them will not be fulfilled. They make big promises, but their words are hollow." The Congress leader ventured, "Prime Minister insulted the farmers in Parliament, also called them agitators. What does this mean? The farmers are agitating for the soil of their country, for their son who is standing on the border. To call them a traitor, to make fun of them, to call them a terrorist can never be nationalism."

Priyanka also opined that the Prime Minister went to America, China, Pakistan, but could not reach the border of the city in which he lives. In her address, she explained, "this is a movement of your land, 'do not back down'. We stand, stand till these bills are returned. When the Congress government comes, all these bills will be returned and you will get the full support price. We will not break you in the name of religion and caste, we will not divide you, we will add you." She made no mention of the Congress itself proposing similar reforms in its 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto.

