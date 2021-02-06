Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Denied Permission To Hold Rally In UP's Saharanpur; COVID-19 Cited

In the latest development,Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been denied permission by the UP government to hold a rally, citing the situation due to COVID-19. The Congress leader was expected to organize a rally in support of farmers in Saharanpur's Gandhi Park on February 8. The district administration has denied Priyanka Gandhi Vadra permission for the rally citing restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the Congress party has extended its full support to the call for 'Chakka jam' from farmers across the country between 12 pm to 3 pm.

READ | WHO Chief Hails India's 'simple Public Health Solutions' To Drive Down COVID-19 Cases

BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Friday has cited a third reason for not holding a 'Chakka Jam' in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand - claiming evidence of attempts to spread violence. Previously, he claimed that the reason for not having a chakka-jam in the two states is that those farmers can be called to Delhi at any time. Apart from this, he also said that sugar-cane farmers have decided not to participate in the movement - opting to issue a memorandum to the state government detailing their demands. The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha - the unions protesting at Delhi borders have called for an all-India roadblock on national and state highways from 12 noon to 3 PM - apart from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

READ | Rakesh Tikait Gives Three Different Reasons For 'No Chakka Jam' In UP And Uttarakhand

Congress extends support to Chakka jam

In a big development on Friday, the Congress party announced its support for the Chakka Jam (road blockade) call given by farmers for February 6. Mentioning that lakhs of farmers are protesting at the Delhi borders for the last 73 days, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal accused the Centre of adopting new tactics daily to malign the agitation and tire the protesters. Alleging that Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar misled the Rajya Sabha earlier in the day, he said that the Union government had itself agreed to move 18 amendments to the agrarian bills after listening to the grievances of the farm unions.

READ | Amid Rihanna Tweet Row, Barbados PM Thanks Counterpart Modi For COVID-19 Vaccine Donation

According to Venugopal, the government brought in the farm legislation without any consultation to benefit certain industrialists. In a statement, he urged the Centre to shed arrogance and repeal The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Moreover, the senior Congress functionary requested the party workers to extend all possible support to farmers during the Chakka Jam while ensuring that ambulances, senior citizens, women and children should not be inconvenienced.

READ | West Bengal CID Forms Special Investigation Team To Probe Multi-crore Coal Scam