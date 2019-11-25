Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Accuses BJP Of 'kidnapping The Mandate' In Maharashtra

The General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee in charge of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter on Monday, November 25, to slam the BJP government over the current political situation in Maharashtra. Vadra tweeted, "TV is showing that the BJP is trying to repeat the game of Karnataka while defying the institutions and constitution in Maharashtra. 12,000 farmers committed suicide in Maharashtra. For them, no help came from the BJP government. Have we reached the stage of open kidnapping of the mandate?"

टीवी दिखा रहा है कि भाजपा महाराष्ट्र में संस्थाओं, संविधान को ठेंगा दिखाते हुए कर्नाटक का खेल फिर से दोहराना चाह रही है।



महाराष्ट्र में 12000 किसानों ने आत्महत्या कर ली। उनके लिए भाजपा सरकार की जेब से तो मदद नहीं निकली।



क्या हम जनादेश के खुले अपहरण के दौर में पहुँच चुके हैं? — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 25, 2019

Meanwhile, sources informed that NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is mulling legal option. As per sources, he will be challenging his removal from the post of leader of the legislative party. Ajit Pawar has maintained that he is an NCP leader and that party's supremo Sharad Pawar is his chief while claiming that NCP and BJP will form a stable government in the state. However, Sharad Pawar clarified that there is no alliance with the BJP.

Meanwhile, hotel politics began in the state with Shiv Sena and Congress MLAs being holed up in Hotel JW Marriott, while NCP MLAs being holed up in Rennaisance Hotel in Powai. Earlier in the day, Ajit Pawar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister and BJP president Amit Shah, and other BJP leaders and ensured that there will be a stable government. He also changed his Twitter bio to Deputy CM of Maharashtra, while also maintaining that he is an NCP leader. However, on Saturday, he skipped the party's legislative meet even as sources told that he was summoned by the NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and was told to resign from the deputy CM's post.

Hearing the petition of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress against the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis, the Supreme Court (SC) on Sunday, stated that the order on when the floor test will be passed on Monday at 10:30 AM after reviewing the governor's order. The top court directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Centre, to produce the letter by the governor inviting them (BJP) to form the government and the letter sent by Fadnavis saying they have the numbers, on Monday.

