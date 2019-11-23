Abhishek Singhvi Flips Stance On BJP-NCP Maharastra Govt After Hailing 'Pawar' Politics

Flip-flopping over his stance on newly formed BJP-led government, Congress leader Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Saturday had earlier tweeted praising NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar for moving fast and grabbing the opportunity to form a government with BJP. He had expressed it surreal, stating that the Congress-Sena-NCP alliance talks had delayed too much. Backing the BJP-NCP government, at the face of it, he had called this power play by Pawar as great.

Singhvi hails 'Pawar' politics

Surreal wht I read abt #Maharashtra. Thought it was fake news. Candidly &personally speaking, our tripartite negotiations shd not have gone on for more than 3 days...took too long. Window given was grabbed by fast movers. #pawarji tussi grt ho! Amazing if true, still not sure — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) November 23, 2019

Soon after the NCP Supremo distanced himself from Ajit Pawar, claiming 'it was Ajit Pawar's decision only', he slammed the Ajit Pawar faction, stating that the full NCP will never join BJP. Moreover, he took a jibe at the allies-turned-foes BJP and Shiv Sena stating that the first Modi-Shah's masterstroke was to first allow Shiv Sena to form govt and then not allowing, by joining with NCP. Congress has maintained that the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance will defeat BJP in the floor test.

Takes jibe at BJP-NCP combo

Yesterday the Shah and Modi masterstroke was letting Shiv Sena form the government. Today the Shah and Modi masterstroke is not letting Shiv Sena form the government. #MaharashtraPolitics #Bhakts Bhakti means always a master stroke! — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) November 23, 2019

Slams governor for allowing BJP-led govt formation

Slamming Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for allowing the BJP-led government to be formed, Singhvi said, " Governor cannot invite anyone to form the govt. One needs to have adequate numbers. This is a mockery of constitutions. There has to be a known signed list of MLAs," while speaking to ANI.

Congress and Sharad Pawar distance from Ajit Pawar

Earlier in the day, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar stated that there is an anti-defection law in place, distancing the NCP from Ajit Pawar's decision. He added that while he is unaware of how many MLAs have supported Ajit Pawar in this defection, he confirmed that Ajit Pawar has not been expelled yet. Congress too with its 44 MLAs has claimed that they will defeat the BJP at the floor test.

Fadnavis takes oath as CM, Sena rebels

Meanwhile, pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. While BJP claims Ajit Pawar has the support of all 54 NCP MLAs, NCP sources have reported that Ajit Pawar at least has 30 MLAs support. Meanwhile, sources have reported that 22 Shiv Sena MLAs will break away to support the BJP-led government. The governor has given BJP November 30 as the deadline to prove their majority.