Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Faces Flak For Posting Flawed Beej Mantra, Netizens Correct Her

Soon after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted a Hindu beej mantra, netizens inquired over her mysterious post on Tuesday. In a late-night update, Vadra posted a beej mantra - worshipping multiple Goddesses and Gods. However, netizens pointed out mistakes in the mantra's wording - specifically in the spellings, that raised questions over whether or not Priyanka Vadra was aware of what it was that she was posting.

The tweet has gone viral on social media, recieving 3.5K retweets and 18K likes at the time of publishing - and a lot of written responses besides. Moreover, despite the flaws in the wording, Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam has hailed Priyanka as a "Goddess" over her tweet. This comes even as others are viewing it as an attempt to put up a 'Hindu pretence', something that her brother Rahul Gandhi was also accused of owing to his various pre-election Temple-runs and on his re-christening as a 'Shiv Bhakt' and 'Janaeudhaari'.

ॐ ऐँ ह्रीं क्लिं चामुँड़ायै विच्चै।। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 30, 2019

"चामुँड़ायै" - जिसने टाइप किया है उसे लात मार कर निकाल दीजिए 😭😂🙏 — Vikrant ~ विक्रांत (@vikrantkumar) December 31, 2019

Yogi Adityanath slams Vadra's saffron jibe

In a harsh rebuke to Vadra criticising the Uttar Pradesh CM over 'Saffron' in terms of his assurance to make rioters pay for their wanton destruction of public property amid the anti-CAA protests, Adityanath’s Office observed that anyone attempting to create an obstacle in the matter would be punished. Furthermore, the Adityanath dispensation contended that individuals who practised the politics of appeasement could not comprehend what constituted people’s welfare.

Priyanka Vadra's recent controversy

Earlier on Monday, Priyanka Vadra addressed a press conference in Lucknow, where she remarked, "Saffron denoted Hinduism, not violence". This was a dig at the UP CM for the crackdown on alleged rioters by the state police. She also backed the alleged rioters and said that the Yogi government should not take action before investigation. On December 28, Priyanka Vadra claimed that the Uttar Pradesh police had physically assaulted her when she was on the way to meet the family members of former IPS officer SR Darapuri, who has been detained in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

She had said, "After my program, I was on my way to meet the family members of Former IPS officer SR Darapuri. The police stopped us mid-way and did not let me go. When I asked the reason, they just told me that they can't let me go ahead." Gandhi added, "I decided to get out of the car and walk. As soon as I started walking, the police physically assaulted me by pulling me and choking me. After this, I sat on a two-wheeler but they stopped that too." However, not only did the CRPF refute her version of events, but it also emerged that the police officer against whom Priyanka Vadra had hurled charges - Archana Singh - had suffered the demise of her brother that very day, but had chosen to remain on duty despite the personal loss.

