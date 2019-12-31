Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Posts Beej Mantra, Netizens Call Out Hypocrisy

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday posted a beej mantra - worshipping multiple Goddesses and Gods on her Twitter handle. Soon after she posted the mantra netizens pointed out mistakes in the mantra's wording - specifically in the spellings, that raised questions over whether or not Priyanka Vadra was aware of what it was that she was posting.

ॐ ऐँ ह्रीं क्लिं चामुँड़ायै विच्चै।। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 30, 2019

Netizens react

The tweet has gone viral on social media, receiving 3.5K retweets and 18K likes at the time of publishing. Netizens questioned Vadra's over her tweet. This comes even as others are viewing it as an attempt to put up a 'Hindu pretence', something that her brother Rahul Gandhi was also accused of owing to his various pre-election Temple-runs and on his re-christening as a 'Shiv Bhakt' and 'Janaeudhaari'.

मैडम किस ने लिख दिया । आप तीनो में से तो कोई लिख या बोल नहीं सकता ऐसे मंत्र । — RAMSINH ZALA (@RAMSINHZALA14) December 30, 2019

"Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is pretending to know the Hindu religion and culture due to political ambitions. On the one hand, this opposition is opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill and on the other hand, it is trying to declare itself Hindu friendly. Society should be alert to hypocrites."

प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा राजनीतिक महत्वाकांक्षा के चलते हिन्दू धर्म और संस्कृति की जानकार होने का ढोंग कर रही है। एक तरफ यह मोहतरमा नागरिकता संशोधन बिल का विरोध कर रही है और दूसरी तरफ स्वयं को हिन्दू हितैषी घोषित करने की कोशिश कर रही है। समाज को ढोंगियों से सचेत रहना चाहिए है। — राजीव पटेल (@RajivPa64534116) December 31, 2019

समझे नहीं। हिंदी अनुवाद करो मैडम। — Hansraj Meena (@ihansraj) December 30, 2019

Earlier on Monday, Priyanka Vadra addressed a press conference in Lucknow, where she remarked, "Saffron denoted Hinduism, not violence". This was a dig at the UP CM for the crackdown on alleged rioters by the state police. She also backed the alleged rioters and said that the Yogi government should not take action before investigation. On December 28, Priyanka Vadra claimed that the Uttar Pradesh police had physically assaulted her when she was on the way to meet the family members of former IPS officer SR Darapuri, who has been detained in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

