Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Slams Amit Shah, Calls His Remark On Women Security In UP 'jumla'

Taking a jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday pointed out at increasing cases of snatching in Uttar Pradesh. Taking to Twitter, the Congress' Uttar Pradesh party in charge cited a news report on the recent incident of chain snatching from Kanpur and lashed out at Shah for his remarks on the security situation in the state.

"The Home Minister of the country gives the jumla (rhetoric) of "stepping out laden with jewellery", but only the women of UP knows what kind of things they have to deal with every day. That's why, 'I am girl, I can fight' is necessary to increase the participation of women in politics and in making security-related policies", she tweeted in Hindi.

देश के गृहमंत्री जी "गहने लादकर निकलने" वाला जुमला देते हैं, लेकिन ये तो उप्र की महिलाओं को ही पता है कि उन्हें रोज किस तरह की चीजों से जूझना पड़ता है।



इसलिए 'लड़की हूं लड़ सकती हूं' जरूरी है। ताकि राजनीति में व सुरक्षा से जुड़ी नीतियां बनाने में महिलाओं की भागीदारी बढ़े। pic.twitter.com/3ck3WUEKBH — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 13, 2021

In an attempt to hit out at the BJP-run state government, the AICC leader outlined the situation of women in the state and the challenges they have to face on a daily basis. Notably, Vadra had, on several previous occasions, slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for a "poor security situation" in the state.

Amit Shah hails security situation in Uttar Pradesh

In October, Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Lucknow hailed the security situation in Uttar Pradesh and said that even a 16-year-old girl can roam around in the state wearing jewellery during midnight and will not have to fear for her safety. He made the comments while participating in BJP's election campaign ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, scheduled for 2022.

Elections for 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to be held next year. Other states where Assembly elections will be held in 2022 include Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Goa.

(Image: PTI)