Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the Yogi Adityanath-led government on Friday, 29 October, for neglecting farmers' interests, citing "a severe scarcity of fertilisers" in the Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress leader said, "Lesser quantity of fertiliser is now being given in sacks & the price has been increased. What will they do? They have a lot of issues but govt isn't listening. They know that farmers are on roads for months. They are being mowed down by vehicles."

भाजपा सरकार किसानों पर दमन और अत्याचार कर रही है।



बुंदेलखंड में 4 किसानों की जानें सरकार के कुशासन की वजह से गईं। कालाबाजारी, कर्ज, फसलों की बर्बादी, महंगाई जैसी वजहों से किसानों पर भारी बोझ है और सरकार कुछ नहीं कर रही है। pic.twitter.com/YXLtJOQWU9 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 29, 2021

Priyanka Gandhi hits out at UP Govt for fertiliser shortage in Bundelkhand

"The government has failed, it has completely ignored farmers. This is not an issue of these four farmers alone, this is an issue of entire Bundelkhand," Priyanka said.

The Congress leader met with the relatives of four farmers in the Lalitpur region who allegedly became ill and died while waiting in line to buy fertilisers. The Bundelkhand region is facing a "severe shortage" of agricultural fertiliser, she stressed.

Priyanka Gandhi's big announcements for UP ahead of polls

In another important announcement ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that if her party wins the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, any sickness will be treated free of charge. She went on to say that the government would cover up to Rs.10 lakh in treatment costs for each patient.

"Everyone noticed the dilapidated condition of the health system of UP owing to government neglect during the COVID-19 period and now during the fever spread in the state," Vadra said, explaining the rationale behind the move. She believes that by taking this step, individuals will be able to receive low-cost, high-quality care.

'Congress Not An Opposition': UP Dy CM Keshav Maurya

Meanwhile, BJP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has intensified his attacks on opposition parties, including the Congress, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. He mocked UP's election face for the grand-old party, AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, as "Twitter Vadra," and refused to see the party as opposition in the state.

"I think only media persons are seeing her more in the role of an opposition. I call Priyanka Gandhi Vadraji as Twitter Vadra. I don’t think that barring those interested in getting their photographs clicked, there is anyone in Congress. Yes, they have expertise in getting their photographs clicked, be it Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi or any other leader of the Congress. In the race of getting their photos clicked they are ahead of the SP and the BSP. But, these three parties have failed to make any place in public’s heart," Maurya told news agency PTI.

(With inputs from ANI/PTI, Image: @priyankagandhi/@AniNewsUP/Twitter)