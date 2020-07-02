Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Asked To Vacate Govt Bungalow Held Since 1997; Congress Outraged

Almost nine months after the Central government replaced the Gandhi family's SPG security cover placing them instead in the Z-plus category, it has now asked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate the bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi by August 1, as per protocol. The Union government added that she is not entitled to the facility following the withdrawal of her SPG protection.

According to an order issued by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was asked to vacate her official bungalow by August 1 failing which "it will attract damage charges/penal rent as per rules".

"Consequent upon withdrawal of SPG protection and grant of Z-plus security cover by the Ministry of Home Affairs, which does not have provision for allotment/retention of government accommodation on security grounds to you (Gandhi), the allotment of Type 6B House No. 35, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi is hereby cancelled w.e.f 01/07/2020. One month concessional period on the same rent up to August 1 is allowed as per rules," the Directorate of Estates said in its order.

The Congress general secretary, who is in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, had been allotted the bungalow on February 21, 1997 as she was an SPG protectee. The Z-plus security does not entail such a facility and she has to vacate 35 Lodhi Estate bungalow. The government had in November last year replaced the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, with Z-plus security by the CRPF.

Congress reaction on Centre's order

Similar to how it had reacted when the government had taken away the SPG cover of the Gandhis, as per the new amendment in the SPG Act, the Congress has again reiterated that it will hamper the 'security and safety' of the Vadras.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Wednesday that the Union Government should withdraw the cancellation order in the interest of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's "Any compromise on Priyanka's safety could be construed as a political witch-hunt, especially when these orders have come at a time when she has been strongly and unrelentingly criticising the handling of the COVID crisis in Uttar Pradesh, especially the prime minister's parliamentary constituency of Varanasi," the chief minister said.

Rajasthan CM and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot raised his objection saying that BJP government had pre-planned everything to harass the Gandhi family. Moreover, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that the Modi Govt is blinded by 'rage, hatred and revenge' and is fearful of the political activism of Priyanka Vadra in U.P.

First the govt withdrew SPG cover of #PriyankaGandhi ji & granted Z+ security to her and now they say, this security cover doesn’t have provision for allotment of Govt accommodation. It is clear, everything was pre planned with the sole purpose of harassing her. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 1, 2020

