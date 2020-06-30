Priyanka Vadra Slams BSP Chief Mayawati For Supporting Centre On LAC Standoff

In response to Mayawati's press conference backing BJP-ruled Central government in their stance on LAC standoff, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has hit out at her and called her the 'unannounced spokesperson' of the saffron party. Taking to Twitter, she slammed the BSP chief for her support to the government on the border standoff with China, saying one has to develop the courage to fight the government that "loses" the country's territory.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also said that this is not the time to stand with any political party but to stand together as fellow Indians and with the country's territorial integrity. "As I said earlier, some opposition leaders have become undeclared spokespersons of the BJP, which is beyond my comprehension," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

जैसे कि मैंने कहा था कि कुछ विपक्ष के नेता भाजपा के अघोषित प्रवक्ता बन गए हैं, जो मेरी समझ से परे है।



इस समय किसी राजनीतिक दल के साथ खड़े होने का कोई मतलब नहीं है। हर हिंदुस्तानी को हिंदुस्तान के साथ खड़ा होना होगा, हमारी सरजमीं की अखंडता के साथ खड़ा होना होगा।



— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 29, 2020

Mayawati slams Congress

On Monday, addressing a press conference, Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati said that her party stands with BJP on the India-China border issue and slammed Congress for its anti-people policies.

"When this party was formed, Congress was in power. Had Congress party done something for the interest of this section of people, we wouldn't have required to form the BSP. I want to tell BJP and Congress that BSP is not a toy for anyone. It's an independent party formed at the national level," she added.

The BSP chief also attacked the Congress on migrants issue and said, "The migrants who have returned to their native state amid COVID-19 had gone to work in other states when Congress was in power. Had Congress done anything to help them, they wouldn't have gone to different states seeking employment."

Sharad Pawar Slams Cong

Contradicting Congress' politicisation over the Indo-China clashes, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar on Saturday, said that it was not right to politicise matters of national security. He also rebutted 'intelligence failure' allegations, stating that was not the cases as Chinese troops tried to encroach on India's territory and were pushed. Pawar, who was India's former Defence Minister had backed the Centre in the all-party meeting chaired by PM Modi on the Galwan clashes.

Cong-BJP war-of-words

Congress has been continuously attacking the Centre asking whether the Chinese have occupied any Indian territory. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi even went on to say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "surrendered" to Chinese aggression, making a series of attacks along these lines and accusing the Prime Minister of lying to the people of India. Even as questions have been raised on Congress for signing a suspicious MoU with the Chinese Communist Party and receiving funding from Chinese Embassy in the past, Congress has raised allegations of BJP-RSS having connections with Chinese Communist Party.

Responding to Congress allegations, Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday slammed the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi for indulging in 'shallow politics' and dared them to have a discussion about India's ongoing faceoff with China in the Parliament. Stating that Rahul Gandhi says things that China and Pakistan like to hear, Shah lambasted the Congress for not standing by the soldiers and for politicising the issue.

