Priyanka Vadra Claims 'crime Against Women Highest In Assam'; Advises To Vote For Mahajot

Lashing out at the BJP government in Assam, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday, claimed that 'crime against women is the highest in Assam', while addressing a rally in Gohpur. Urging women voters to vote for those who worked for them i.e 'Mahajot' alliance, she stated that the BJP government had only raised gas prices. Echoing her brother - Rahul Gandhi, she too alleged that the Centre was selling off assets to private industries. Vadra is on a 2-day tour in Assam which is set to go to polls in 3 phases - March 27, April 1 and April 6, while results will be announced on May 2.

Priyanka Vadra: 'Assam has highest crime rate'

“All of you will know that in fact crime against women is the highest in your state. The government did nothing to stop it, rather it has grown a lot in the last 5 years. Why are Assam’s assets not used for the benefit of Assam? Why are they being given off to business people from outside the state? So when you go to vote, if you vote for Mahajot, then you will vote for yourself, the strength of women, your state of Assam," stated Vadra.

“Why are Assam’s assets not used for the benefit of Assam? Why are they being given off to business people from outside the state?” @priyankagandhi ji speaks on how the BJP has never recognised Assam’s culture and hence will never be able to protect it.#PriyankaGandhiWithAssam pic.twitter.com/gdmyVrxhvu — Assam Congress (@INCAssam) March 1, 2021

She added, "In the last 5 years you have seen what the BJP government has done. Inflation has increased a lot, even today the price of gas cylinders has increased, the prices of petrol and diesel are increasing. You have power in your hands. Voting is your power. In a way, it is also your biggest strength and responsibility. Identify this power and use it thoughtfully."

जो चुनाव अभी हमारे सामने हैं वह खासतौर से महिलाओं के लिए बहुत ही महत्वपूर्ण हैं। इसलिए जब आप वोट देने जाएँगी तो अगर आप महाजोत को वोट देंगी तो आप अपने आपको, महिलाओं की मजबूती को, अपने प्रदेश असम को वोट देंगी : श्रीमती @priyankagandhi #PriyankaGandhiWithAssam — Congress (@INCIndia) March 1, 2021

Priyanka's 2-day Assam visit

Landing at Lokpriyo Gopinath Bordoloi Airport, Vadra first visited the famed Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati. After visiting the Kamakhya shrine, she visited Lakhimpur to hold a meeting with party workers, launch a protest programme of unemployed youths and also participated in a Jhumur' dance of performers from tea tribes. Later she visited the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva's primary disciple Sri Madhavdev at Letekupukhuri before leaving for Gohpur in Bishwanath district. Interacting with tea garden workers and self-help group members in Gohpur, she addressed a rally bashing the BJP.

Priyanka begins 2-day Assam visit by offering prayers at Kamakhya

On Tuesday, the Congress leader will visit Sadharu tea estate in Biswanath, where she will interact with women tea garden workers, before leaving for Tezpur in Sonitpur district. She is also scheduled to visit the Mahabhirav Temple and address a public rally at Tezpur, before concluding her two-day visit to the state. Rahul Gandhi has already made a 1-day visit to Assam vowing to not implement CAA and adhere to Assam Accords. Congress has allied with Left, AIUDF, RJD and BDF to counter BJP and AGP.

