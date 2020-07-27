Priyanka Vadra Cordially Accepts Omar Abdullah's Correction Amid Furious Baghel Strife

After former J&K CM Omar Abdullah remarked on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's argument about 'toppling an elected government' during a pandemic, the Congress leader has responded. Calling Omar's statement "absolutely right," Priyanka that her point "got lost in translation"

'IMHO it's wrong regardless of COVID'

Responding to a news article where Priyanka Vadra had said, "BJP trying to topple governments amid pandemic," Omar Abdullah tweeted that, "I don’t get the whole “during pandemic” argument. As though somehow toppling an elected government would be less reprehensible if we weren’t battling a health crisis. IMHO it’s wrong regardless of COVID."

'You are absolutely right'

The Congress General Secretary clarifying her remarks said, "What I actually said was that leadership becomes evident during a crisis, and while the pandemic is on, the nation needs a leadership that works in the interest of its people. However, the BJP government has been busy trying to topple democratically elected governments, revealing its true mindset and character."

You’re absolutely right @omarabdullah. What I actually said was that leadership becomes evident during a crisis, and while the pandemic is on, the nation needs a leadership that works in the interest of its people. However, the BJP government has been busy trying to topple..1/2 https://t.co/fXGP1S81lN — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 27, 2020

Priyanka Gandhi joins 'Speak Up Democracy campaign'

Earlier on Sunday, Congress General Secretary (UP East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashed out at the BJP for allegedly upsetting democratically elected governments. She said that amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, leadership working for social welfare was necessary. After the Governor questioning the need for convening the Assembly session in Rajasthan, Congress has decided to stage a nationwide protest outside all Raj Bhawans except Rajasthan's on Monday. Gehlot has proposed to Governor to convene the Assembly session on July 31 to discuss the Coronavirus scenario.

Rajasthan's legal battle

On Friday, Rajasthan High Court said that the status quo will be maintained in the disqualification notice i.e no action will be taken against the MLAs till the SC hearing is completed. The High Court has stayed the disqualification notice issued to Pilot & his 18 MLAs till Monday when the SC will hear the Speaker's plea challenging the stay. Former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and his supporting MLAs have filed a caveat petition in the Supreme Court stating no order should be passed by the Supreme Court without hearing the Pilot camp. Sources now report that the Speaker CP Joshi may rescind his plea filed in the SC.

Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after differences between former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister and the state unit chief of Congress party.

The attempt by Priyanka Vadra, who generally tweets in Hindi, to engage positively with Omar Abdullah comes at a time that the latter has been duking it out online with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel about a fairly damning claim.

You can send your answer to my lawyers. This is what is wrong with the @INCIndia today, you don’t know your friends from your opponents. This is why you people are in the mess you are in. Your “question” was malicious & will not go uncontested. https://t.co/abgijaSDyW — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 20, 2020

I am fed up of the downright malicious and false allegation that what Sachin Pilot is doing is somehow linked to my or my father’s release from detention earlier this year. Enough is enough. Mr @bhupeshbaghel will be hearing from my lawyers. Cc @RahulGandhi @INCIndia @rssurjewala https://t.co/Gojb7vN1V3 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 20, 2020

