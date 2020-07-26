BSP Issues Whip To 6 MLAs To Vote Against Gehlot In Rajasthan Assembly Ahead Of Trust Vote

In a massive development, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), on Sunday, issued a whip to its 6 MLAs instructing them to vote against the Congress in the event of a 'No Confidence Motion' or any other proceedings in the Rajasthan Assembly session. The six BSP MLAs- R Gudha, Lakhan Singh, Deep Chand, JS Awana, Sandeep Kumar & Wajib Ali have been instructed to follow the whip failing which they would entail disqualification. All six BSP MLAs had merged with Congress in September 2019 - which has not been recognised by BSP. If they do not support Gehlot, Congress' numbers will reduce to 98, pushing the govt back to the minority.

BSP issues whip to 6 MLAs

Congress to stage protest in front of Raj Bhawans in all states except Rajasthan

Congress' nationwide Raj Bhawan 'Gherao'

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) chief Govind Singh Dotasra announced that Congress supporters will stage a nationwide protest on Monday. He announced that supporters will stage support in front of Raj Bhavan in all the states of the country, except Rajasthan. Assuring Governor Kalraj Mishra that no such protest will be held in Rajasthan, he said that they hoped he will convene the state Assembly soon.

Gehlot cabinet proposes Assembly session from July 31

On Saturday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot submitted a revised proposal to the Governor on convening the assembly session from July 31. Sources said that a floor test is not part of the proposal, just a display of strength. While Coronavirus has been mentioned as the main agenda for the session, Gehlot had warned that Congress MLAs will protest outside PM residence if needed, as they had 'gheraoed' Raj Bhawan for 4-5 hours on Friday refusing to vacate till Governor Kalraj Mishra allows to call an Assembly session.

Rajasthan's legal battle

On Friday, Rajasthan High Court has said that the status quo will be maintained in the disqualification notice i.e no action will be taken against the MLAs till the SC hearing is completed. The High Court has stayed the disqualification notice issued to Pilot & his 18 MLAs till Monday when the SC will hear the Speaker's plea challenging the stay. Former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and his supporting MLAs have filed a caveat petition in the Supreme Court stating no order should be passed by the Supreme Court without hearing the Pilot camp. Sources now report that the Speaker CP Joshi may rescind his plea filed in the SC.

Rajasthan's number game

The Congress which is split into two factions stands as such - Gehlot camp and Pilot camp. Gehlot enjoys the support of Congress (81), BTP (2), BSP(6) CPM (2), RLD (1), and Independent (12) - taking his total to 104 MLAs, while his rival Sachin Pilot enjoys the support of 19 MLAs including himself. BJP currently has 72 MLAs, with the support of RLP (3) and one Independent MLA in the house of 200 members.