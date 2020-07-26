Omar Abdullah Wades Into Rajasthan's Political Crisis; Takes A Jibe At Priyanka Gandhi

Taking a jibe at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Jammu-Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, on Sunday disagreed Vadra's argument about 'toppling an elected government' during a pandemic. He argued that it was reprehensible to topple such a government at any possible time. Incidentally, Abdullah's brother-in-law and former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot's rebellion edged Ashok Gehlot's Congress government to the brink of fall.

Rajasthan Govt Crisis LIVE Update: Congress to protest at all Raj Bhawans except Rajasthan

Omar argues 'during pandemic' logic

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally stands at 13,85,522; recovery rate at 63.92%

Priyanka Gandhi joins 'Speak Up Democracy campaign'

Earlier in the day, Congress General Secretary (UP East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ashed out at the BJP for allegedly upsetting democratically elected governments. She said that amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, leadership working for social welfare was necessary. After the Governor questioning the need for convening the Assembly session in Rajasthan, Congress has decided to stage a nationwide protest outside all Raj Bhawans except Rajasthan's on Monday. Gehlot has proposed to Governor to convene the Assembly session on July 31 to discuss the Coronavirus scenario.

BSP issues whip to 6 MLAs to vote against Gehlot in Rajasthan Assembly ahead of trust vote

BSP issues whip to 6 MLAs

Adding to CM Gehlot's worries Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) issued a whip to its 6 MLAs instructing them to vote against Congress in the event of a 'No Confidence Motion' or any other proceedings in the Rajasthan Assembly session. The six BSP MLAs- R Gudha, Lakhan Singh, Deep Chand, JS Awana, Sandeep Kumar & Wajib Ali have been instructed to follow the whip failing which they would entail disqualification. All six BSP MLAs had merged with Congress in September 2019 - which has not been recognised by BSP. If they do not support Gehlot, Congress' numbers will reduce to 98, pushing the govt back to the minority.

Priyanka Gandhi lashes out at BJP for 'upsetting elected govt' amid Rajasthan crisis

Rajasthan's legal battle

On Friday, Rajasthan High Court has said that the status quo will be maintained in the disqualification notice i.e no action will be taken against the MLAs till the SC hearing is completed. The High Court has stayed the disqualification notice issued to Pilot & his 18 MLAs till Monday when the SC will hear the Speaker's plea challenging the stay. Former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and his supporting MLAs have filed a caveat petition in the Supreme Court stating no order should be passed by the Supreme Court without hearing the Pilot camp. Sources now report that the Speaker CP Joshi may rescind his plea filed in the SC.