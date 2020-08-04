Priyanka Vadra Hedges Ayodhya Politics; Now Backs Bhoomi Pujan Even As Digvijaya Attacks 

A day ahead of the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Vadra has released a statement stating the importance of Lord Ram, and calling the Ayodhya event significant for 'national unity.' In what seems to be a U-turn by Congress party, Priyanka Vadra said that the Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan that is to be held on August 5 will be a basis of 'fraternity and cultural congregation'.

In her statement, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's daughter added that Ramayan has a deep impact on the culture of India and even worldwide. She also said that Lord Ram is the one who gives good sense to all, as per Mahatma Gandhi and also the one who is words of Waris Ali Shah is the God. "On August 5, 2020, there is Bhoomi Poojan event in the Ram Lalla temple. By the blessings of Lord Ram, the event will be significant for national unity, friendship and cultural unity," she said.

Her statement comes in sharp contrast to senior party leaders like Digvijaya Singh who have been attacking the Centre for the Ram temple event on August 5. Moreover, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday also took a U-turn on the issue and said he would not make any 'political comment just 24 hours before the event', but sarcastically added, 'Politics should be the religion, politics of religion is not required, that is the modesty of Lord Ram (Rajniti ka dharm hona chahiye, dharm ki rajniti nahi, yahi Ram ki maryada hai.)

सरलता, साहस, संयम, त्याग, वचनवद्धता, दीनबंधु राम नाम का सार है। राम सबमें हैं, राम सबके साथ हैं।



भगवान राम और माता सीता के संदेश और उनकी कृपा के साथ रामलला के मंदिर के भूमिपूजन का कार्यक्रम राष्ट्रीय एकता, बंधुत्व और सांस्कृतिक समागम का अवसर बने।



मेरा वक्तव्य pic.twitter.com/ZDT1U6gBnb — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 4, 2020

Congress politicises Ayodhya event

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has opposed the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan, and claimed that the timing for the event is 'inauspicious'. In an attempt to provide proof of his statement, he shared a video of Swami Swaroopanandji Maharaj, senior Shankaracharya of Dwarka and Joshimath and claimed that scriptures suggest the timing of Bhoomi Poojan are not sacred.

Moreover, on August 3, he had lashed out at the priests of Ayodhya and the BJP for 'ignoring the rules of Sanatana dharma.' In a 6-point list, the Congress leader alleged that the party and the priests at Ayodhya were suffering the repercussions of ignoring the beliefs of Sanatan Dharma and were either being tested positive for Coronavirus or were losing their lives to the disease.

Stooping to a new low to politicise the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan, Digvijaya Singh quoted how Home Minister Amit Shah and top BJP CMs and leaders like BS Yediyurappa, Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with several priests of Ayodhya had tested positive for Corona. The Congress leader also claimed that BJP leader Kamal Rani Varun's demise was an indicator of how the party was facing the brunt of ignoring the beliefs of Sanatan Dharma.

Shiv Sena suggests E-bhoomi poojan

On the other side, Shiv Sena which played a significant role in the Ram Temple movement suggested that an e-bhoomi poojan should be done in wake of Coronavirus and to provide opportunity to Ram Bhakhts to attend the event. Recalling that the last time when he had gone to Ayodhya, he was stopped from performing 'aarti' at the Saryu river, Maharashtra CM and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had said, "This is not an ordinary temple. Today, we are fighting the coronavirus pandemic and religious gatherings are prohibited. I can go to Ayodhya for the ceremony, but what about lakhs of Ram bhakts. Will you stop them? You can do e-Bhoomi Pujan through video-conference." Earlier, Sena via its mouthpiece Saamana said that former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi who is now a Rajya Sabha member should get a special invitation.

NCP sparks controversy

Making the first contriversial statement after the date of Bhoomi Pooja was finalised, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, had said that while the country is still fighting with the Coronavirus pandemic, 'some people' are focussed to build temples. "The question here is that they need to decide what needs to be given attention and importance. We feel fighting against Corona is important and to resolve the problem of the people facing because of Corona. But some feel that building a temple will help to fight against Corona. I don’t know the fact. But the government needs to pay attention to the economy. Our MPs will raise the issue of the economy," Pawar said.

