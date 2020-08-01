Priyanka Vadra Questions Yogi Government's 'jungleraj' As Bulandshahr Man Found Dead

Attacking the Yogi government for the law and order situation, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that jungleraj in Uttar Pradesh is spreading and crime has gone out of control. She also added that the situation of Coronavirus has deteriorated in the state. Citing various incidents of murder and kidnapping in Kanpur, Gorakhpur, and Bulandshahr, the Congress leader said that all these are proof of 'jungleraj' in the state.

उप्र में जंगलराज फैलता जा रहा है।

क्राइम और कोरोना कंट्रोल से बाहर है।



बुलंदशहर में श्री धर्मेन्द्र चौधरी जी का 8 दिन पहले अपहरण हुआ था। कल उनकी लाश मिली।



कानपुर, गोरखपुर, बुलंदशहर। हर घटना में कानून व्यवस्था की सुस्ती है और जंगलराज के लक्षण हैं।



पता नहीं सरकार कब तक सोएगी? — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 1, 2020

Her tweets come against the backdrop of the kidnapping of Dharmendra Chowdhury of Bulandshahr six days ago, and who is now found dead. Previously, in a similar case, 27-year-old Sanjeet Yadav - a pathology lab technician, was kidnapped in Kanpur and was found dead after a month.

On Thursday, the Congress General Secretary wrote to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, urging him to ensure justice for Dr.Kafeel Khan. Khan was one of the accused in a case involving the deaths of several children due to disruption in the supply of oxygen at a Gorakhpur hospital in August 2017. He was again arrested by the UP Special Task Force from Mumbai on January 29 for allegedly giving a provocative speech at the open talk in the Aligarh Muslim University on December 13, 2019.

Priyanka Gandhi has been attacking the Uttar Pradesh government over the state of law and order and the rising crime in the state. The Congress had also slammed the government over the Vikas Dubey incident and the killing of Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot in the head by some assailants.

Earlier, in a Facebook post, Priyanka Gandhi had said that this is the reality of fake campaigns like the UP government's "BJP's good governance" that the day in UP starts with the murder of a kidnapped youth and the day ends with the kidnapping of a child from near a police post. "How long will this 'jungle raj' be covered up through this fake propaganda," she had said.

