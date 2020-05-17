Uttar Pradesh Minister Slams Priyanka Gandhi Over Engaging In 'politics' Over Migrants

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Sunday slammed General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for doing 'petty politics' over the migrant crisis, remarking that the leader had no understanding on the concept of logistics. His statements come over Priyanka's demand for deploying over 1000 buses to ferry migrants from UP. The State Minister, however, revealed that since more migrants from UP were stranded outside the state, it would be a wiser option to keep the buses in those states so as to bring more migrants back from across the country.

"It is unfortunate that the Congress Party is trying to make political capital of the migrant issue. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sending buses to Uttar Pradesh border shows that the concept of logistics is not understood by her and she is purely indulging in petty politics," Singh said.

"The migrants are not originating from UP but states like Punjab, Maharastra, Rajasthan, etc. The names of states mentioned are ruled by the Congress Party or in an alliance. If she understood logistics, then the buses should be kept in those states to ferry them up to UP destination. Unfortunately, she cannot tell her own Chief Ministers but is pointing fingers at UP government. This shows her poor understanding of affairs," he added.

Singh stated that to date the Uttar Pradesh government had booked over 400 trains and 11,000 state buses in bringing UP migrants from other states. He added that after the migrants went through proper protocols of health, each of them was given 15 days ration and Rs 1000. Moreover, efforts were also being made to provide employment to them when they reach their villages.

Priyanka attacks CM Yogi Adityanath over migrants

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra earlier this week reiterated her demand that Uttar Pradesh government should deploy the roadways buses to take the stranded labourers to their native places. She claimed that 20,000 buses of the state are sitting idle and asked the Yogi government to put them into service.

"There is chaos on the roads of the country. The labourers are walking back home from the cities with their children and families on empty stomachs. It seems as if the system has forgotten them. Lakhs of labourers are on the roads braving the summer heat. Accidents are taking place every day," Priyanka said.

