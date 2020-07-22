Pro BJP Vs Pro TMC Factions Of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha Fight It Out After Amit Shah Meet

Two factions of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha fight it out amongst themselves once again, over a meeting between GJM erstwhile leader Bimal Gurung's faction and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

After Bimal Gurung's pro-BJP faction of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha members met Amit Shah yesterday, they claimed that Shah would call for a meeting with GJM, State, and Centre on Gorkhaland issue within a fortnight. However, Binoy Tamang, president of GJM's pro-Trinamool Congress faction, which runs Gorkhaland Territorial Administration which controls Darjeeling and Kurseong, slammed the meeting with Home Minister Shah. In his press statement, Tamang stated, that these are tricks of BJP, before elections and called it an 'election stunt'.

"A delegation of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha comprising of I and Dr. Binu Sundas met Union Minister for Home Affairs, Amit Shah at his office. The meeting was also attended by Bhupendra Yadav, General Secretary, Bharatiya Janata Party. The meeting was very cordial and a memorandum reminding his party's commitment towards Gorkha and as stated in the sankalpatra was discussed," stated Nima Tamang of Bimal Gurung's faction. She also went on to state that Amit Shah has decided to start the tripartite meeting between the Centre, state and GJM within a fortnight.

Binoy Tamang, the current supremo of GJM in the hills, not only slammed the meeting but also the motive. "If the BJP is really sincere in their commitment towards the Gorkhas they should pass the bill for granting the status of Tribal to 11 Gorkha communities as recommended twice by the Government of West Bengal and especially for this particular tribal status issue since all parties including Government of West Bengal are in consensus, time-consuming tripartite meeting is not required,” stated Binoy Tamang on Wednesday.

Binoy Tamang's statement came a day after Bimal Gurung's faction met Amit Shah in Delhi over the Gorkhaland issue. Gurung, the former president of GJM, who led the Gorkhaland movement in the Darjeeling hills demanding a separate state for the Gorkhas has been at large since 2017 after Bengal Police slapped several charges against him including murder, arson and UAPA.

