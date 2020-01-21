Pro-Tamil Group Approaches Madras HC Against Rajinikanth On The Periyar Row

Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam's Chennai district secretary filed a petition in Madras High Court over Rajinikanth's Periyar remarks, which he made during the 50th anniversary of the Thuglak magazine. DVK's Chennai district secretary Umapathi filed a petition before court seeking direction to the Inspector of Triplicane police station to register a complaint against Rajinikanth. The group has already filed complaints at many districts; they have also filed a complaint at Triplicane police station of Chennai, which is the actual jurisdiction to raise the complaint since the event venue falls under the area.

The petition says that the inspector did not even give the CSR for the complaint which has been filed and goes on to say "Actor Rajinikanth who has got the idea of forming a new political party, addressed the gathering in the above meeting, with false and fraudulent statements insulting the Dravidian ideologists and the followers of Thanthai Periyar with an intention to provoke breach the public peace by promoting enmity and hatred among the people of Tamil Nadu in the name of religion"

They have also asked the police to book Rajinikanth under sections 153A and 505(1)(b) for creating a rift between groups with speech and also for spreading false information. The actor has faced much flak from various pro-Tamil groups for a remark he made at the 50th anniversary of Thuglak where he said in 1971 Periyar carried out a rally where he paraded nude pictures of Ram and Sita garlanded with slippers, which is called as false propaganda by the pro-Tamil groups.

On Tuesday morning, speaking to the media the actor said he refuses to apologize for his statement as it is a fact. Meanwhile, leader of the Dravidar Kazhagam, K Veeramani also, said that a time will come when Rajinikanth should come and explain things in the court. The matter will be heard soon by the Madras High Court.

