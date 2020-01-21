Sorry, I Will Not Apologize: Rajikanth Amid Protests Over Controversial Remark On Periyar

Superstar Rajinikanth has made his stand clear on the Periyar speech controversy and said that he will not apologize for his statement on the Dravidian icon and the founder of Dravidar Kazhagam, Periyar. During the Thuglak magazine's 50th-year anniversary function, Rajinikanth made a very controversial speech, where he referred to a rally conducted by Periyar in the year 1971 in which naked pictures of Lord Ram and Sita were paraded in public and garlanded with slipper. Rajinikanth said that Cho Ramaswamy’s Thuglak was the only magazine to publish about the rally.

Rajinikanth also said that the book was banned by then DMK government, but people bought the magazine in the black market to read it, despite the ban, paying a higher price.

This speech of Rajinikanth sparked major controversy and many pro-Tamil groups took up the case, Dravidar Vidudhalai Kazhagam filed a police complaint against Rajinikanth in at least 6 districts and also wanted him to be booked under 2 sections. They sought an immediate public apology from Rajinikanth for such a defaming statement and also threatened to siege the theaters where his Darbar movie is running.

There was also a massive debate that was running on social media pertaining to this controversy since then. Rajinikanth who spoke to media today with a copy of a magazine's report in his hand said," I did not speak on something out of imagination. I've only spoken on what was reported. It was reported in Outlook also. Sorry, I will not apologize for it .''

Meanwhile, a protest was launched a kilometer away from Rajinikanth's residence by a pro-Tamil group called Thandhai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, where more than 50 members raised slogans against Rajinikanth for his speech on Periyar and they were also detained. The group also said that they'll intensify the protests and will approach the court if Rajinikanth doesn't apologize. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has also backed the actor in this matter and said that he will back the actor even in the court if he is firm on this matter.

Five members from the Adhi Dravidar Peravai also burnt the effigies of Rajinikanth at Madurai on Monday. "Rajinikanth is referring some random news report today, he said it was reported by Thuglak magazine previously, why is he doing that? The time will come soon when Rajinikanth will have to give his explanation in the court," said Dravida Kazhagam leader K.Veeramani.

