Puducherry CM Slams Kiran Bedi Over 'autocratic Parallel Governance'

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasam on Monday has slammed Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi saying that the people of Puducherry had voted for a democratic government and they are against "autocratic parallel" governance. This comes after Kiran Bedi earlier requested the Puducherry Chief Minister to desist from making derogatory remarks against her.

Taking to microblogging site Narayanasam said, "Puducherry people voted for the democratic government, not for an autocratic government. My remarks reflect people and officials mindset against your autocratic parallel governance. Request you to read Article 239A, 240 (e), U.T Act in the spirit of Constitution before acting against Puducherry people." He also added an image of the constitution below his tweet for reference.

CM's memorandum

Narayanasamy had earlier urged President Ram Nath Kovind to recall Bedi, saying she has been working in an "autocratic manner" and "overturning the Cabinet's decisions". Speaking to the media, Narayansamy said that he presented a memorandum to the President during his visit to the Union Territory on December 23. The Chief Minister said that he has requested the President to recall Bedi.

"Dr. Kiran Bedi, the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, is functioning in an autocratic manner... She has been misusing her official position and subverting the provisions of the Constitution of India against the oath taken by her during the assumption of office. Dr. Kiran Bedi is interfering in the day-to-day affairs of the Government beyond her powers." the memorandum read.

Kiran Bedi's response

Reacting to the CM petitioning President Ram Nath Kovind to intervene and recall Bedi from her position, in an exclusive interview to Republic Media Network, Kiran Bedi clarified on a number of key issues relating to the incident. Notably, the Chief Minister had earlier presented a detailed memorandum to the President urging him to remove Kiran Bedi as Lt Governor, stating she has been “impeding” implementation of various welfare measures made by the cabinet.

In response to a question about the CM claiming that her office is trying to run a “parallel government”, she opined, “The Lt Governor’s position is entrusted with clearly laid down general financial powers and legal responsibilities under the UT Act (Government of Union Territories Act, 1963) and the business rules which govern the administration.” However, the HCM has reportedly been challenging these rules despite the fact that the UT Act, business rules and financial powers still remains with her office.

(with ANI inputs)