Puducherry: Ignoring Directives Of Lt Guv Kiran Bedi, CM V Narayanasamy Presents Budget

Going against the directive of Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy presented the annual budget for the year 2020-21 at Legislative Assembly on Monday. Earlier, Bedi said that she will not deliver her customary address of the budget session as V Narayanasamy had not sent her the annual financial statement and demand for grants meant to be presented in the House.

While presenting the Budget, Chief Minister announced the abolition of drinking water tax and electricity tax (less than 100 units) for BPL families.

"The government has decided to start Nammalvazhvar Agricultural Innovation Program and subsidise crops including grains and paddy," he said while presenting the budget.

Additionally, The AIADMK and BJP MLAs protested inside the assembly.

Kira Bedi urges for a fresh date

Earlier in the day, Bedi also wrote to Chief Minister Velu Narayanasamy requesting him to "send the file for laying AFS and Demand for Grants before Assembly for her to accord considered approval and give fresh date for presenting Budget.

"The budget is not approved as is mandated and there is, therefore, no point on my part to address the House in such circumstances," she told PTI.

Bedi said she had informed Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the development. She said the Chief Minister's Office has refused to accept her letter.

