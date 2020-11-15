Puducherry Sports Min Calls LG Kiran Bedi 'jealous' Amid Row Over T20 Cricket Tournament

After Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi directed the district collector to initiate action against the promoters of a Cricket stadium for encroaching on government's Poramboku land on the outskirts of the territory, state's Sports Minister Malladi Krishna Rao on Saturday told ANI that the retired Indian Police Service officer is jealous and this is why she is trying to stop the T20 tournament. The Sports Minister further accused Kiran Bedi of stopping the tournament so that she can 'advertise' herself. Rao also mentioned that the Union Territory's ruling and opposition parties have already expressed their support to hold the cricket tournament.

Malladi Krishna Rao said, "Bedi is jealous and wants to stop the tournament to advertise herself, but the ruling party and the opposition have expressed support to hold the T-20 tournament. There is currently a cricket ground in Pondicherry to host international and T-20 matches."

Rao accuses Kiran Bedi of trying to stop T20 tournament

During the conversation with ANI, Rao stated, 'The High Court has said that Kiran Bedi can't pass orders'. Demanding that mistakes shouldn't be made an issue, the Minister said that whatever mistakes have happened will be rectified and informed that the Cricket Association of Puducherry (CAP) is hosting the inaugural T20 tournament from November 11 to 27 at the Siechem stadium.

Puducherry CM says LG Bedi is rejecting govt proposals

Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Friday asked Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi to accept proposals of the territorial government, saying the repeated rejection of them only created a bad impression of her among the people. Addressing a virtual press conference here, he said teachers and retired staff in government-aided private schools have not been paid salaries or given other benefits for the last 11 months as Bedi had not approved the proposals of the government, he said.

(With ANI inputs)