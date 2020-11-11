Siechem Pondicherry T20 PAN Vs SHA Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Panthers XI and Sharks XI will feature in the opening game of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 tournament. The PAN vs SHA match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm IST from the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry, on Wednesday, November 11. Here are the PAN vs SHA live streaming details, how to watch PAN vs SHA live in India, and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

🏏🏏 Siechem #PondicherryT20 Powered by Dream11 starts today. Panthers XI face Sharks XI in the tournament opener. Catch the action live on Fancode. pic.twitter.com/Adu4GUhI6n — Cricket Association of Pondicherry (@CApondicherry) November 11, 2020

Siechem Pondicherry T20 live: PAN vs SHA preview

The cricketing scene in Indian states is bolstering after the successful execution of domestic T20 leagues. After a fabulous reception to Tamil Nadu Premier League and Karnataka Premier League, similar competitions were organized in Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand this year. Taking a cue from the same, the Cricket Association of Puducherry are gearing up for their inaugural Siechem Pondicherry T20 League as well.

As confirmed by the board, a total of six teams will battle it out for the ultimate championship. The competition will commence from November 11, and the finals will be held on November 27. The players will remain in a bio-secure environment throughout the tournament. A total of 33 matches will be played in the tournament. Panthers XI will take on Sharks XI in the opening fixture.

Siechem Pondicherry T20 live: PAN vs SHA live streaming details

There is no live telecast scheduled for the league in the country. However, FanCode by Dream Sports has bagged the exclusive rights for streaming Siechem Pondicherry T20 live in India. Fans can tune in to the platform to catch PAN vs SHA live in India from 6:30 pm. For PAN vs SHA live scores, one can keep a tab on the social media accounts of the cricket association.

Siechem Pondicherry T20 live: PAN vs SHA pitch report and weather forecast

The wicket at Pondicherry is known to be a balanced one. It will offer assistance for both batsmen and the bowlers. With this being the first match of the league, the captain winning the toss will look to bowl first to assess the conditions in the first half of the match.

As per AccuWeather, significant cloud coverage is expected during the match time. Rain also is likely to play a spoilsport in the opening contest of the tournament. The temperature will hover around 27 degrees Celsius during the PAN vs SHA live encounter on Wednesday.

Image source: Unsplash.com

