Siechem Pondicherry T20 TIG Vs TUS Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Game Preview

The Tigers XI (TIG) will go up against the Tuskers XI (TUS) in the 7th match of the Siechem Pondicherry T20, 2020. The TIG vs TUS match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, on Saturday, November 14. Here are the TIG vs TUS live streaming details, how to watch TIG vs TUS live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Siechem Pondicherry T20 schedule

🏏🏏 Siechem #PondicherryT20 Powered by Dream11 starts today. Panthers XI face Sharks XI in the tournament opener. Catch the action live on Fancode. pic.twitter.com/Z9xcfURhoy — Cricket Association of Pondicherry (@CApondicherry) November 11, 2020

Siechem Pondicherry T20 Live: Tournament preview ahead of TIG vs TUS live streaming

The ongoing Pondicherry T20 League 2020 is the inaugural edition of the tournament. Six teams are participating in the event which will run from November 11 to 27. All matches will be played at the Cricket Association Pondicherry’s Siechem Ground.

The upcoming TIG vs TUS match is the seventh match of the tournament. As of now, the Tigers XI are the only unbeaten side in the competition and are placed at the top of the points table by registering two wins out of their two matches. On the other hand, the Tuskers XI are placed second on the table with a win and a defeat out of their two fixtures.

Siechem Pondicherry T20 Live: TIG vs TUS live streaming details

The Siechem Pondicherry T20 live broadcast for television will not be available in India. For ardent fans of the sport, the TIG vs TUS live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website. Moreover, the TIG vs TUS live scores and match updates will be available on Siechem Pondicherry T20's Instagram handle. The updates for the TIG vs TUS live in India and TIG vs TUS live scores will also be available on the social media handles of CA Pondicherry.

Siechem Pondicherry T20 Live: Weather forecast ahead of TIG vs TUS live streaming

Much like several Siechem Pondicherry T20 matches played so far, a partial rain threat looms over the upcoming TIG vs TUS match as well. As per AccuWeather, the weather will be partly sunny during match time with the temperature expected to hover around 31° Celsius. Meanwhile, the chances of rainfall remain around 20 percent.

Siechem Pondicherry T20 Live: Pitch report ahead of TIG vs TUS live streaming

The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground is known to be conducive for batting. After four completed matches of the ongoing tournament, the average first innings score has been 143. As evidenced from the match results, the captain winning the toss is likely to bat first.

Image source: cap-cricket.com

